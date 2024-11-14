Kim Kardashian on Raising Four Kids Alone with Kanye West Absent for 57 Days

Kim Kardashian is pulling back the curtain on her parenting journey, sharing honest reflections on raising her four children amid the challenges of co-parenting. In a recent appearance on the iHeartRadio podcast What in the Winkler!, hosted by friend Zoe Winkler, Kardashian gave an unfiltered glimpse into her life as a divorced mom. Though she has extensive resources, the 44-year-old reality star insists the responsibility of parenting often falls entirely on her shoulders.

During the Nov. 12 interview, Kardashian touched on the feeling of solitude she experiences while raising North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, despite the presence of support systems. “I think you and I have mostly connected on parenting and judgment,” she told Winkler. “Sometimes, even with help around, you feel like you’re in it alone. When they’re all in bed, kicking and crying, I feel like I’m raising four kids by myself,” she added. Kardashian acknowledged that while she has resources, including nannies and staff, she still bears the emotional and physical brunt of parenting, often facing judgment from others who may assume she has it easy.

Notably absent from her statements was any mention of ex-husband Kanye West’s involvement with their kids. The rapper has had public disputes with Kardashian over parenting issues, from school choices to custody disagreements. In 2022, he even accused her of keeping him away from one of their children’s birthdays. This year, he further criticized the children’s Los Angeles school, calling it a “fake school for celebrities” and pressing Kardashian to withdraw them. These public clashes, combined with West’s frequent travels with new wife Bianca Censori—reportedly away from his children for extended periods—fuel Kardashian’s feelings of raising her kids largely on her own.

Fans were quick to react to her comments. Some took to social media, expressing skepticism, with remarks like, “By herself with lots of hired help.” Others pointed out West’s minimal presence, noting that his prolonged stays abroad, particularly in Tokyo, contribute to Kardashian’s heavy lifting in their kids’ daily lives.

As Kim Kardashian continues navigating the complexities of single parenthood, her candid reflections resonate with many, illustrating that even those with abundant resources face unique challenges. Her openness sheds light on the nuanced and demanding realities of raising children amid separation and public scrutiny, and it serves as a reminder that parenting can feel isolating, regardless of one’s circumstances.

