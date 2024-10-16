When Did Adriana Lima Retire? Find Out As Supermodel Puts Back Angel Wings For 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Adriana Lima, one of Victoria's Secret's iconic faces, made a stunning comeback to the runway for the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Lima, who retired from the brand in 2018, walked at the highly anticipated event on October 15, 2024. The Brazilian supermodel graced the stage with her signature wings, bringing back memories of the past performances as a Victoria's Secret Angel.

Adriana Lima joined Victoria's Secret in 1999, at the age of 18. Her first runway appearance took place in New York City, where she would eventually retire and return. Lima rose to fame as a Victoria's Secret model, appearing in straight up 18 shows.

During her tenure with Victoria's Secret, she wore the iconic Fantasy Bra three times, which is a symbol of prestige among the models. Lima was well-known for her grace, confidence, and ability to captivate audiences year after year. Fans paid close attention to her runway appearances, elevating her to the status of a fashion icon.

Adriana Lima left from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, following 18 years on the runway. She closed the event with an incredible walk in a top adorned with silver details and a halo of feathers. Lima came down the runway with tears in her eyes, holding her hands over her chest to express her gratitude to the crowd.

Before her final walk, she told PEOPLE, “I always love being on the runway, and being part of the Victoria’s Secret show is my favorite. This is definitely going to be the highlight of my career with the brand.”

Following her retirement, Lima focused on new projects aimed at empowering women. She thanked Victoria's Secret on Instagram for not just giving her wings, but teaching her to fly. Her exit signaled the end of an era, as the brand also announced a six-year break from hosting the annual fashion show.

Adriana Lima returned to the Victoria's Secret runway on October 15, 2024, following a six-year gap. The brand's return show, which has been on hiatus since 2018, featured a star-studded lineup that included performances by global icons like Lisa and appearances by fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid. Lima, dressed in a sparkly bra and underwear, plaid sleeves, and VS pink wings, closed out the first segment of the show.

