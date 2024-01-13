Pedro Pascal to drop out of Zack Kregger's movie to make room for MCU'S Fantastic Four; here's what we know

According to reports, Pedro Pascal has exited the upcoming horror movie Weapons, which is directed by Zach Cregge. According to reports, the decision was reportedly due to a scheduling problem with Weapons caused by the MCU's Fantastic Four movies' production being delayed.

Fantastic Four, an MCU film, was originally scheduled for release on November 8, 2024, but it was eventually pushed back until February 14, 2025. But that wasn't the end of it; Marvel Studios hasn't even decided on a cast for Fantastic Four yet, and the much-anticipated film has been postponed once more till May 2, 2025.

Why has Pedro Pascal dropped out of Zack Kregger's movie?

The InSneider claims that Fantastic Four will now begin production in the third quarter rather than the spring as previously anticipated. Pedro Pascal, who is supposedly playing Reed Richards in the MCU film, had to withdraw from Zach Cregger's Weapons due to his hectic schedule.

Pedro Pascal had to withdraw from Zach Cregger's Weapons because of his demanding schedule. Pedro Pascal is set to play Reed Richards in the MCU film. The reason for the potential delay in Fantastic Four could be Pascal's actual role as Marvel's Reed Richards if he is indeed cast in the role. Another possibility is that Pascal began filming The Last of Us season 2 around the time that Fantastic Four was scheduled to begin production.



Advertisement

MCU Fantastic Four filming

The third quarter filming schedule for Marvel's Fantastic Four is truly being stretched, and it will probably have consequences. Fantastic Four's reported delay in filming would mean that Marvel's First Family's MCU premiere is likely to change, even if the picture is presently scheduled for release in May 2025.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn to star in a big-budget film? Here's what Director Paul Thomas Anderson has planned