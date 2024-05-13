Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa had a respectable first weekend at the box office. Led by Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda Grewal, the film grossed Rs. 11.60 crore worldwide in its first three days. Of this, Rs. 5.20 crore (Rs. 4.40 crore nett) came from India, while Rs. 6.40 crore (USD 770K) poured in from overseas.

While the weekend numbers are slightly under Gippy’s previous film Jatt Nu Chudail Takkri, which opened at Rs. 5.70 crore weekend in India, the gap narrowed as the weekend progressed. Shinda Shinda No Papa initially saw a sluggish start on Friday, even though it was a partial holiday in Punjab but it showed a positive trend over the weekend, with good growth on Saturday and then an even better one on Sunday. The target now is to hold well on Monday, preferably closer to Friday numbers and then sustain at those levels.

The box office collections of Shinda Shinda No Papa at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 1.10 crore

Saturday - Rs. 1.70 crore

Sunday - Rs. 2.40 crore

Total - Rs. 5.20 crore

Though these numbers are short of what expectations from big Punjabi films are, they are acceptable due to A) the positive trend over the weekend and B) the dry period the Punjabi film industry is going through. In the past nine months since Mastaney, only one Punjabi film has managed to get some sort of start and become a HIT which is Jatt Nu Chudail Takkri. Considering that Shinda Shinda No Papa is a plus especially if it can have legs like Jatt Nu Chudail Takkri.

The territorial breakdown for Shinda Shinda No Papa is as follows:

Area Gross East Punjab Rs. 4.00 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.20 Cr. INDIA Rs. 5.20 Cr. Canada USD 360,000 Australia USD 179,000 United States USD 68,000 United Kingdom USD 60,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 770,000

(Rs. 6.40 Cr.) WORLDWIDE Rs. 11.60 Cr.





