When Is Zero Day Coming Out On Netflix? Here's What We Know

The highly anticipated political thriller Zero Day is set to premiere on Netflix on February 20, 2025. Created by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, the limited series brings a fresh take on political drama. It will also mark Robert De Niro’s first starring role in a television series.

The series follows the story of a respected former U.S. President as he confronts a major national crisis. Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, the show consists of six episodes. It will be available exclusively on Netflix, requiring a subscription to the platform.

Zero Day revolves around George Mullen, a former U.S. President who is now the head of the Zero Day Commission. His role involves responding to a catastrophic cyberattack that has plunged the country into chaos. The attack leads to huge fatalities and disrupts daily life, leaving Mullen and his team to identify those responsible and restore order.

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “As head of the Zero Day Commission, respected former U.S. President George Mullen is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities.”

Robert De Niro leads the phenomenal cast of Zero Day. De Niro’s portrayal of George Mullen is expected to be a major highlight of the series. He is joined by a talented ensemble cast that includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, and Angela Bassett, among others.

The series combines gripping storytelling with strong performances, making it one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. De Niro’s debut in a leading TV role is another reason fans are eager to watch.

Zero Day will stream exclusively on Netflix. As one of the most popular streaming platforms, Netflix offers a wide variety of global hits like Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Outer Banks. Subscribers can access its extensive library, which also includes original productions, films, and live events.

Netflix does not offer a free trial, so fans will need an active subscription to watch Zero Day. Plans range from basic to premium options, allowing viewers to choose one that fits their needs.

