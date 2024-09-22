'When We Were On Camera...': Keegan-Michael Key Reveals He & Jordan Peele 'Don't See Each Other' Any Longer

Keegan-Michael Key has recently opened up about how his dynamic with Jordan Peele has changed and admitted that they do not get to see one another as much as they used to before. Remembering the early days, Key said that meeting Peele was a thrilling moment that was the ground for the formed partnership.

Before becoming the famous duo known as Key & Peele, the two first met on comic television show MADtv in 2004, where they formed a strong bond as writers and performers. Speaking with People, Key reminisced, "We lived together for a few months and would write and talk about comedy."

The Get Out star said to the outlet about his bond with Peele, "When we were on camera, it was alchemy." He continued reflecting on how they don't see each other anymore, calling it a "tragedy."

Key and Peele shared an apartment in Los Angeles for some time during their tenure at MADtv. The duo worked together on some sketches, constructively critiquing one another works. Their training years spent at Chicago's Second City resulted in a smooth dynamic that later transformed into their on-screen chemistry. Key pointed out to the outlet that they began to share a common creative language that yielded the best results.

Key stressed that as they shaped their professional paths, they also reflected personal aspirations. While Peele did a good amount of horror, Key needed more serious parts. He explained that after success with Key & Peele, they both sought out the next challenge. That was not the end of them working together, but the beginning of them working apart on different platforms.

Though he described the current state of his dynamic with Peele as a tragedy, there have been some projects where the duo did, in fact, reunite, For instance, the action-comedy film Keanu in 2016, Toy Story 4, Wendell & Wild and the first. However, life happened and took their attention elsewhere.

Keegan-Michael Key's latest project is available in the theatres. He is the voice of B-127 or Bumblebee in the animated prequel Transformers One. Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson also lend their voices to the movie.

