Top 10 Best Jordan Peele Movies And TV Shows To Watch Amid The Release Of Monkey Man

Jordan Peele is widely known as one of the greatest directors working in Hollywood today. Peele, however, is far more accomplished than just a director. He appears to have done it all—acting, writing, and producing. Having appeared in a number of recent and older films and television series, this list highlights where to watch some of Jordan Peele's best works. Let’s get started!

1. Rick and Morty

This adult animated comedy, developed by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, follows the titular protagonists on their voyage through dimensions and space. Rick (voiced by Roiland), the Smith family patriarch and Morty's grandfather, is a quirky genius.

Morty (also known as Roiland) is a natural worrier and cannot be regarded as genuinely rational. The second season opener episode, "A Rickle in Time," depicts a character they meet in the fourth dimension, with Peele providing their voice.

2. Big Mouth

This one-of-a-kind comedy series on Netflix revolves around a group of middle school teenagers navigating friendships, puberty, and complex family connections. Nick Birch (voiced by Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (voiced by John Mulaney), awkward seventh-graders, are the central characters of the story. Their hormone monsters, Rick and Maurice (both portrayed by Kroll), accompany them.

They are, nevertheless, surrounded by a greater number of kids, including their own hormone monsters and other kids who offer insightful and varied viewpoints on a range of subjects including menstruation, ethnic identity, and sexual fluidity. Among the characters Peele provides voice acting for are Ludacris, the dog, Missy's father Cyrus, and the Ghost of Duke Ellington.

3. Keanu (2016)

Peele co-starred with Key in the comedy Keanu, which served as his debut and only major motion picture role. Two dorky men who sneak into a gang to save their cat are portrayed in the movie.

Almost every joke in the film looks to be an extended Key & Peele sketch, with the humor centered around the idea of soft nerds dressing tough. Even if the joke is repeated again, it's still funny due to the two performers' humorously altered performances. Peele and Alex Rubens collaborated on the script.

4. Get Out

Peele's directorial debut follows Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), a young Black man who spends the weekend in Upstate New York with the family of his white lover Allison Williams. When he arrives, he notices that the Black servants working for the household are acting strangely around him, and Andre (LaKeith Stanfield), a man who went missing months ago, is acting completely differently.

Chris first ignores many of the oddities, but the longer he remains, the more dangerous things become as he discovers a long-held family secret and the underlying motivations for his adoption. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, this picture was written and produced by Peele, and received an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

5. Toy Story 4 (2019)

Key and Peele play Ducky and Bunny in Pixar's fourth toybox adventure, which follows Woody and Buzz as generic carnival game prizes. Throughout the majority of their collaborations, the two have maintained the classic buddy friendship through continual squabbling, singing, and crazy confidence.

However, the movie departs from their customary physical bond by depicting Peele's Bunny as a hulking behemoth and Key's Ducky as an audible pipsqueak. The characters, who scheme to steal a key and persistently attempt to convince Buzz to allow them to attack a modest woman, are also credited with one of the funniest scenes in the movie.

6. Us (2019)

In the director's follow-up, a family on a beach vacation faces hostile, deranged doppelgängers. Lupita Nyong'o delivers two remarkable performances as the shocked lead and her spiteful duplicate, leaving an indelible impression.

Furthermore, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Evan Alex shine in multiple parts, including Nyong'o's mute extraterrestrial twins and her wacky, naive family members. It's Peele's darkest film yet, with terrifying visuals, an eerie atmosphere, and incisive societal commentary that probes into the troubles of the haves and have-nots.

7. Key & Peele (2012–2015)

Peele's most well-known work as a performer was his Comedy Central sketch series, which he co-starred in with regular companion Keegan-Michael Key. Throughout five seasons, the duo produced roughly 300 sketches, seeing sharp, consistent humor in anything from celebrity coldness and racial tensions to outright anger and listing strange names.

Peele plays a considerably broader spectrum of roles here than he did on MADtv, and he excels at playing people who are both ridiculously hyperactive and pleasantly still, subtle, and straight-faced. It's an excellent program that is both innovative and amusing.

8. Fargo

The first season of Noah Hawley's television adaptation of Joel and Ethan Coen's feature film of the same name centers on Martin Freeman's character Lester Nygaard, a salesman who incites a string of crimes, and Billy Bob Thornton's hitman Lorne Malvo.

When the FBI shows there, Agent Budge (Peele), who has been after Lorne, complicates things for Deputy Molly Solverson (Allison Tolman), who is trying to figure out who is and isn't linked to these deaths.

9. Mad TV (2003 – 2008)

For an in-depth look at Jordan Peel's sketch comedy career, watch Mad TV. This late-night sketch comedy series, inspired by Mad Magazine's humor, ran for many seasons until it terminated in 2016.

Despite leaving the show on bad terms, Jordan Peele was a member of the Mad TV cast from 2003 to 2008, when we saw the beginnings of his comedic talent. Despite having a more diverse cast and viewership than Saturday Night Live, Mad TV was continually competing with the latter show.

10. Wendell & Wild (2022)

This obscure animated feature, co-written and produced by stop-motion master Henry Selick, is a little-known work. The primary character, Kat, is portrayed by Lyric Ross.

She is an adolescent orphan who makes a tense agreement to have her parents revived from the titular cunning, dim-witted demons (Key and Peele). The intricate, endlessly inventive video explores grief, the creative process, and the prison-industrial complex with visually stunning pictures.

