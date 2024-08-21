Where To Watch Chimp Crazy? Here's All We Know

Eric Goode, the filmmaker behind Tiger King, is back with a new show that delves into the strangest subcultures of pet enthusiasts.

Chimp Crazy is the latest show from Eric Goode that showcases the process of Tonia Haddix, referred to as the Dolly Parton of Chimps. This trailer presents the particular scenario of Haddix’s conflict with PETA and her legal and moral trials and tribulations concerning chimpanzees.

The series is sure to provide the right doses of suspense, legal drama, and emotions on and around Haddix, her chimps, and her struggles to protect them against authorities and activist groups by highlighting it in its plot prominently.

To watch Chimp Crazy on HBO Max, you must have an account with HBO Max if you do not already have one. Include the following information: HBO Max now also has monthly subscriptions as well as annual subscriptions that grant you a wide selection of films, documentaries as well as other television programs.

Once you subscribe to HBO Max service, you will be able to watch Chimp Crazy shows across multiple platforms like smart TV, smartphones, tablets, and computers and almost anywhere you want.

Users can directly register on the HBO Max homepage or through other third-party partners such as Amazon Prime Video channel, Apple TV channel, or Roku. Chimp Crazy will officially premiere on August 18, 2024, and you can watch it anytime after that.

If one is interested in seeing the relationship between man and animals, a court drama, and the lives these chimps lead, then this should be a definite watch. It claims that the viewers will be glued to their screens whenever the series is on for real as it offers a fantastic storyline of Tonia Haddix and her trial with PETA.

To enter the world of the show and be ready for the heated action on the screen, the audience can sign up for HBO Max where all the episodes will be available for watching for free starting from August 18, 2024.

On July 16th, HBO published the trailer for the four-part series Chimp Crazy. This show focuses on chimp moms, who adopt and raise chimps as human kids. Tonia Haddix is one of the series' main characters. Chimp Crazy promises to be another exciting and contentious journey into the world of exotic pet ownership.

In the Chimp Crazy trailer, Haddix is seen sitting on her bed surrounded by bunk beds and plush animals, discussing her feelings for one of her chimps, Tonka. She explains how she became close to Tonka, emphasizing how much they cared for and needed one other.

"Tonka and I just found each other. And Tonka loved me as much as I loved Tonka," Haddix said.

Haddix states that she cares for seven chimps, including ones bred for amusement. She fiercely declares her devotion to Tonka, declaring that she would give up everything she owns and even her life for him, a sentiment reinforced by images of cops, guns, and caged animals.

"I would give anything I had, possession-wise, up for that child. I would give my life for him, and that's exactly what I did, to be honest," Haddix added.

