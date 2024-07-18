Chimp Crazy TRAILER: Tiger King Director's New Series Explores Tonia Haddix And Other Chimp Moms

Tiger King’s filmmaker Eric Goode is back with a new show that dives into the more strange subcultures of pet lovers. The Executive Streaming Network HBO released the trailer for the four-part series Chimp Crazy on July 16th. This show is specifically about chimp moms, women who adopt chimpanzees and raise them as human babies. One of the prominent figures featured in the series is Tonia Haddix. Chimp Crazy promises to offer another intriguing and controversial exploration into the world of exotic pet ownership.

Tonia Haddix's fierce love for Tonka takes center stage in Chimp Crazy

An exotic animal broker who was a nurse earlier, Tonia Haddix, calls herself the Dolly Parton of Chimps.

In the trailer for Chimp Crazy, it is seen that Haddix is sitting on her bed filled with bunk beds and stuffed animals while talking about her affection towards one of her chimpanzees, Tonka. She tells how she got close to Tonka, stressing how much they cared for each other and how much they needed each other.

"Tonka and I just found each other. And Tonka loved me as much as I loved Tonka," Haddix said.

Haddix mentions that she cares for seven chimpanzees, including those bred for entertainment purposes. She passionately asserts her dedication to Tonka, stating that she would give up everything she owns and even sacrifice her life for him, a sentiment underscored by images of police, guns, and caged animals.

"I would give anything I had, possession-wise, up for that child. I would give my life for him, and that's exactly what I did, to be honest," Haddix added.

Chimp Crazy To uncover Tonia Haddix's battle over Tonka and private Chimp ownership dangers

The upcoming HBO docuseries, Chimp Crazy, delves into the intricate saga of Tonia Haddix and her steadfast bond with her favorite chimpanzee, Tonka. Spanning several years, the series will explore the complexities involved, including legal disputes involving PETA, law enforcement interventions, and the involvement of actor Alan Cumming, known for his role in the 1997 film Buddies.

Moreover, Chimp Crazy aims to shed light on the broader challenges associated with private ownership of chimpanzees, addressing both the impact on humans and the animals themselves. The docuseries is scheduled to premiere on HBO on August 18th, offering viewers a compelling narrative into the world of exotic pet ownership and its consequences.

