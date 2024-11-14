Which Character Will Lady Gaga Play in Wednesday Season 2 Alongside Jenna Ortega?

Lady Gaga will make an appearance in Wednesday Season 2 alongside Jenna Ortega. The pop sensation's acting career seems to be booming, with her latest gig being Joker: Folie à Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix. She has also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for A Star Is Born, in which she starred alongside Bradley Cooper.

According to Variety, Gaga is all set for a cameo in the sophomore season of the highly anticipated Netflix blockbuster directed by Tim Burton. The show is currently in production and they have been filming in Ireland since April 2024. Though the showrunners wanted the pop icon to star in a major role in the series, that did not come to fruition.

Gaga's role and the extent of her cameo are currently being kept a secret; however, the cast had previously teased at the Netflix Tudum event that the new season would include several new and exciting characters. The Addams Family, which became a cult classic inspiring a generation in the gothic subculture, is rife with eccentric characters that fit in perfectly and timelessly with the modern version on Netflix.

The Bad Romance hitmaker's involvement in the project comes after her 2011 song Bloody Mary from her Born This Way album went viral as fans kept editing it with a popular clip of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday dancing to Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps from the first season.

Reflecting on the future possibility of the Judas singer appearing on the show, Ortega told the outlet in 2023, "If Lady Gaga were to be a part of it, [Gaga's character and Wednesday] would have to be two monsters who understand each other."

Wednesday Season 2 stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Emma Myers as Enid, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Wednesday’s mom Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Wednesday’s dad Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Wednesday’s younger brother Pugsley Addams. Meanwhile, as per Deadline, Ortega had once voiced her wish "to see Cousin Itt,” while many other cast members rooted for Grandmama Addams (Joanna Lumley) to make an appearance. While Lady Gaga's role is not known, fans can still expect a thrilling season ahead.

