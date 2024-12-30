Whitney Houston's Former Bodyguard Reveals He Was Once Tempted To ‘Give Up Everything’ To Change the Nature of Their Relationship

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs and death.

Whitney Houston’s former bodyguard, who is soon releasing a book about his time protecting the late singer, revealed in a recent interview that there was a time when his feelings for her were not strictly professional.

In an interview with Daily Mail published on Friday, December 27, former police officer David Roberts, who served as Houston’s bodyguard from 1988 to 1995, insisted that while the singer’s safety was always his first priority, there was one evening when she rested her head on his shoulder, and he was tempted to "give up everything” to change the nature of their relationship.

Referencing the 1992 movie The Bodyguard, which was loosely based on his and Houston’s relationship, Roberts, 73, said, “If you cross that line, you lose your objectivity, and that makes it dangerous for the person you are protecting. That was why Frank Farmer [Kevin Costner’s character in the film] and Rachel Marron [Houston’s character] couldn’t be together—he crossed the line, and that was the end of him in the capacity of what he was employed to do.”

ALSO READ: 'I Started To Guide Her': Kevin Costner Reveals How He Became Whitney Houston's 'Bodyguard' On And Off-Screen

The Welsh-born former policeman, who now resides in Florida, revealed that he and Houston actually lived through much of what was shown in the film. Little details, such as Rachel holding onto the back of her bodyguard’s shirt to escape crowds, were inspired by his and Houston’s real life, he said.

Roberts previously told The Guardian that the six-time Grammy winner was only 23 when they first met, and contrary to the pre-conceived notions about her or any other showbiz star, she was funny, amicable, and warm.

Advertisement

During his time working as her bodyguard, Roberts told Daily Mail he mostly dealt with men who felt let down, embittered, and cheated. His work required him to constantly check on such delusional fans with 100 percent accuracy, as he detailed that someone determined to get close to Houston only needed to be successful once.

“I put myself between her and those threats,” Roberts said.

He also noted that there was a thin line between a seemingly harmless fan and a dangerous person with a magnified obsession. His golden rule was to never let anyone get close to her.

Houston eventually died in 2012 at age 48. The official cause of her death was accidental drowning in a bathtub, with the coroner also listing heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors.

Roberts’ book, Protecting Whitney, is set to release in January 2025.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Whitney Houston's Mother, Cissy Houston, Opened Up About Pain Of Outliving Daughter