Who Are Ariana Grande’s Parents? Learn Everything About Mother Joan Grande And Dad Ed Butera

Ariana Grande is one of the most highly acclaimed actresses in Hollywood while also being a big name in the music industry. However, only a few people know about her parents, mother Joan Grande and father Ed Butera, who have supported the singer throughout her rise to fame.

Although her parents experienced a period of conflict and estrangement, Ariana Grande managed to continue growing and thriving. Recently, she even gave a subtle tribute to both Joan Grande and Ed Butera.

Read on to learn more about Ariana Grande’s parents and explore how the songstress rose to the spotlight.

Joan realized Ariana Grande’s singing talent when she was 3 years old

The mother of the We Can’t Be Friends songstress had a blissful realization about her daughter’s talent when she was just a toddler.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Joan Grande revealed that Ariana Grande was only 3 years old when they were in a car listening to NSYNC.

“She hit one of JC [Chasez]'s powerful high notes, and I kind of pulled the car over and said, ‘Ariana, was that you?’” the mother recalled.

In the same interview, Joan further mentioned that the little singer initially thought, “Everybody sounds like that.”

Joan and Ed split when Ariana was young

According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Ariana Grande’s parents separated when she was only 8 years old.

This emotional experience is reflected in her 2018 track Thank U, Next, where Ariana sings, "One day I'll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama / I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cause she grew from the drama."

However, it has been reported that despite their past conflicts, Joan and Ed have come together for several family gatherings over the years.

In November 2021, both Joan and Ed celebrated Thanksgiving with their songstress daughter and her then-husband, Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande shared these moments in pictures posted on her Instagram.

Ariana fell out of touch with Ed, but they later reconciled

In an interview with Seventeen, Ariana Grande revealed that she had been estranged from her father, explaining that it had happened a year prior.

"It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him," the Don't Look Up actress shared.

However, the father and daughter reconciled in 2020, as reflected in Ariana’s updated lyrics in Thank U, Next: "I'll be thanking my dad / 'Cause he's really awesome."

Additionally, in June 2021, the singer shared a heartfelt picture of herself with Edward Butera, captioning it: "I love you endlessly @edbutera."

Joan was with Ariana at the 2017 Manchester bombing

For those who may not know, Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, was present during the tragic Manchester concert in 2017, where a bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500.

This incident occurred during the Dangerous Woman Tour stop in the U.K.

In a 2018 interview with Elle, Joan recalled, “I was like a fish swimming in the wrong direction. Everyone was leaving, and I was going toward the stage,” adding that she didn’t know exactly where she was headed but “knew I was going to my daughter.”

Ed is a graphic designer and photographer

Ariana Grande's father, Ed Butera is a photographer as well as a graphic designer. He is also the owner of Ibi Designs, which is a South Florida-based creative studio.

Ariana took her parents to the 2020 Grammys

The Santa Tell Me singer was nominated for five awards at the 2020 Grammys, the event where she even performed.

Moreover, this was also the time when she was seen with her parents on the red carpet. The three family members posed together, with Ariana Grande wearing a gray Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

Joan, Ed, and Frankie are Ariana's biggest fans

Joan, Ed, and Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie are the singer’s biggest fans, often spotted at industry events, interviews, and many of her concerts.

Expressing her love for her daughter, Joan once tweeted, "I am so mf proud of my daughter for a million reasons... but to name a few, she stepped out & owned the red carpet TWICE.” This was following the 2020 Grammys.

Meanwhile, Ed also shared his pride on social media. On Ariana Grande’s 29th birthday, he posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram with the caption: "Happy Birthday Ariana. So, so proud of you for everything you do. Love, Daddy."

For those who may not know, Frankie is the son of Joan from her first marriage to Victor Marchione.

Joan and Ed supported Ariana at the Wicked premiere

Ariana Grande’s family reunited for the Los Angeles premiere of her highly anticipated musical movie, Wicked, in November of this year. Joan, Ed, and Frankie joined the songstress on the red carpet, posing for photos together before entering the theater to watch Ariana portray the beloved character of Glinda.

Interestingly, Ariana Grande subtly honored her parents in the movie’s credits by using her full name, Ariana Grande-Butera, as a tribute to their lifelong support.

When asked by a journalist at the premiere why she chose to go by her full name, Ariana simply replied, “Technically, it’s my little girl name.”

She went on to explain that the movie felt like a homecoming experience for her, adding that this was the name she used when she first attended the show.

