Ariana Grande Says Acting Feels Like Home Right Now, Shuts Down Speculation About 2025 Tour: 'Don’t See It Coming Anytime Soon'

Ariana Grande is not leaving music behind but is putting it on pause to explore her acting prowess and other artistic pursuits. Speaking with Variety in an interview published on Wednesday, December 18, the Wicked star cleared the air about her future plans, stating that while she plans to prioritize screen work at this point, music will always remain a part of her life—a fact she believes her fans know.

On the topic of touring to promote her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, the multi-hyphenate said, “I feel so grateful to acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon.”

“The next few years, hopefully, we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now.”

Recently, Grande’s record label addressed rumors about her touring in 2025 after Ticketmaster appeared to list events under her name.

“There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support, and excitement,” Republic Records stated on X, formerly Twitter.

In July, Grande had expressed interest in squeezing in a mini-tour between the release of Wicked part one on November 22 and part two, set for November 2025, during an appearance on the Shut Up Evan podcast. "I think it would be a really lovely idea," the pop star shared at the time.

It has been five years since the thank u, next singer last went on tour. Grande’s most recent set of concerts were in 2019, in support of her 2018 album Sweetener.

Meanwhile, Grande recently received a supporting actress Golden Globes nomination for her part as Glinda the Good Witch alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked part one. Her co-star also received a Globes nod for her role, only hers came in the best actress category.

