Who Are Coi Leray’s Parents? All You Need To Know About Rapper Dad Benzino And Mother

Coi Leray's mom and dad rapper Raymond Leon Scott, who also goes by the Benzino raised their rapper daughter in New Jersey. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 11, 1997, and is the only girl in a family of six kids.

While it was tough for her to be the only daughter of the family, the rapper has stated that it felt “lit at the same time.”

Benzino was a big-time rapper in the 1980s

Coi’s father was born as Raymond Leon Scott in Boston. He however initially changed his name to Raydog, which was his stage name before Benzino, per his Spotify bio.

Coi Leray's dad first grabbed the attention of the public while being a member of Almighty RSO. The group debuted back in 1986. After being dropped by record labels following multiple scandals, a few former members of Almighty RSO then formed Made Men.

Coi Leray’s dad released his first solo album in 2001, called The Benzino Project, with ZNO Records.

Benzino and The Source

The Source, which was earlier known as the “bible of hip-hop” during the 1990s and also in the early 2000s was founded by David Mays back in 1988. Mays later brought Benzino on board to be the co-owner of the company and also be its president.

However, later in 2006, the duo was fired following several scandals. These scandals included a workplace sexual harassment lawsuit, which was filed by former editor-in-chief Kim Osorio.

About dad Benzino and Coi Leray’s mother

Benzino and Coi Leray’s mother were a great couple for almost a decade. However, they eventually split in the mid-2000s following Benzino's exit from The Source.

The couple welcomed two kids together, one of which happens to be Coi and then her brother Taj. After they had parted ways, both Coi Leray’s parents worked hard to co-parent their kids.

Coi Leray’s mother worked as a bartender

Following the forced exit of Benzino from The Source, the family had to face harsh realities. While they previously enjoyed the luxury in their lifestyle, the Lemon Cars artist’s mother eventually became a bartender.

Talking to DJ Vlad, the musician stated, “To adapt from that lifestyle to the new one, everybody had to get uncomfortable. It was about building back up.” Coi Leray also stated that everyone in the family had to work hard to support themselves.

Coi Leray’s mother supports daughter's musical career

While Coi Leray had dropped out of high school to pursue a full-time job, she one day talked to her mother about the idea of being a musician. This was also the time when Coi Leray’s mother showed great support towards her plan.

The rapper calls her mother “one of my biggest supporters.”

Coi Larey’s dad is a reality star

Following his exit from The Source, Benzino, Coi Larrey’s dad became a reality TV star. He took part in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and was a part of the show during its first three seasons.

Coi Larey’s dad then also became a name to join Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2015, for its season 4, after his stint in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

This was when he proposed to Althea Heart, and welcomed a son Zino, later in 2016.

Coi's mother likes to stay out of the spotlight

While we all are familiar with the Cant Come Back artist’s success, her mother is someone who likes to keep her life private. Unlike Benzino, she is a parent whose name is still not disclosed, by either the Gilrs Is Players Too rapper or by Coi Leray’s dad.

Surprisingly, Coi Leray’s mother has made a rare appearance on her rapper daughter’s social media.

Coi Leray’s dad had a tough relationship with the Push Start rapper

Coi Leray and her father have had a tough time maintaining their relationship as a father and daughter. This all began back in 2021 when Coi Leray came up with the song No More Parties.

In this track, the rapper had the lyrics, “My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won’t let up / I wanna say f** that man but the s** won’t make me better."

Following this, an online debate was ignited between Coi Leray and her father. Later talking on the We in Miami podcast, Benzino stated, “I’ve been called all kinds of s**, but a deadbeat dad? Come on, man.”

He added, “I love my daughter. ... I don’t want to be known as that. I don’t care what people think, but that hurt me. That’s my daughter, I raised her."

Benzino supported his daughter at Rolling Loud Miami 2023

Coi Leray’s father had come to attend her set at the Rolling Loud Miami 2023, talking about which the female rapper had mentioned that it was the first time Benzino had come to support her.

Shedding light on his experience, Benzino had recalled that watching his daughter on stage was a “surreal" experience.

