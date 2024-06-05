Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 Nominations: Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, And More Female Stars Take Lead
Kids’ Choice Awards is ruled by female artists this year! Taylor Swift earns multiple nomination after her latest album's success! Barbie gets nominated for multiple categories. Read more!
This year’s Kids' Choice Awards is dominated by women! Six out of eight slots for the favorite song category are filled by female artists, including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande; with Luke Combs and Justin Timberlake taking over the other two slots.
All of Taylor Swift’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 nomination
The Maroon singer is undoubtedly a rage amongst young music lovers! After her new album The Tortured Poet’s Department created history with streaming numbers, Swift is nominated for a truckload of categories at the Kids’ Choice Awards this year!
The Grammy-winning singer is nominated for Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album (TTPD), Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Ticket of the Year (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour). She has taken two slots in the Favorite Music Collaboration category for her songs Fortnight featuring Post Malone and the Karma remix with Ice Spice.
Barbie earns multiple nominations for this year's Kids’ Choice Awards
The last year’s summer blockbuster earned 8 nominations this year! Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera are nominated in the Favorite Actor and Favorite Actress categories. Billie Eilish’s Oscar-winning song What Was I Made For? is nominated in the favorite song category alongside another Barbie hit number Dance The Night Away by Dua Lipa.
The film is nominated for Best Album and Favorite Movie. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s Barbie World with Aqua is up for Favorite collaboration, making it the film’s fourth nomination in the music category.
List of all the nominations at Kids Choice Awards 2024
This year, the competition amongst female artists is fierce, with some of the year’s best songs and artists nominated in the same category. Check out the complete list of nominations below:
Favorite Album
Various Artists, Barbie: The Album
Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
Favorite Song
Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”
Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”
Justin Timberlake, “Selfish”
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”
Ariana Grande, “Yes, and?
Favorite Viral Song
Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
David Kushner, “Daylight”
Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
Tate McRae, “Greedy”
Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”
Tyla, “Water”
Favorite music collaboration
Lil Durk and J. Cole, “All My Life”
David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, “Barbie World”
Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus, “Doctor (Work it Out)”
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice, “Karma (Remix)”
DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, “Supposed to Be Loved”
Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones”
Favorite female artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Timberlake
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Travis Scott
Usher
Favorite Music Group
Black Eyed Peas
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
*NSYNC
Favorite breakout artist
Coco Jones
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Reneé Rapp
Tate McRae
Teddy Swims
Tyla
Victoria Monét
Favorite Social Music Star
Addison Rae
Bella Poarch
David Kushner
Djo
Madison Beer
Paul Russell
Favorite ticket of the year
Bad Bunny: Most Wanted
Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour
BlackPink: BornPink Tour
Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour
Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Send Tour
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Favorite global music star
Africa: Tyla
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan
Europe: Zara Larsson
Latin America: Karol G
North America: Taylor Swift
UK: Dua Lipa
Favorite movie
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Barbie
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Little Mermaid
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Wonka
Favorite movie actor
Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)
Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)
Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)
Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)
Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)
Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)
Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)
Favorite movie actress
America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)
Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)
Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)
Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Part Two)
Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)
Favorite animated movie
Elemental
Kung Fu Panda 4
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Garfield Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Trolls Band Together
Favorite male voice from an animated movie
Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)
Brady Noon (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls Band Together)
Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Favorite female voice from an animated movie
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Ariana DeBose (Asha, Wish)
Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
Favorite villain
Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)
Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)
Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)
Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)