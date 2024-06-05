Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 Nominations: Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, And More Female Stars Take Lead

This year’s Kids' Choice Awards is dominated by women! Six out of eight slots for the favorite song category are filled by female artists, including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande; with Luke Combs and Justin Timberlake taking over the other two slots.

All of Taylor Swift’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 nomination

The Maroon singer is undoubtedly a rage amongst young music lovers! After her new album The Tortured Poet’s Department created history with streaming numbers, Swift is nominated for a truckload of categories at the Kids’ Choice Awards this year!

The Grammy-winning singer is nominated for Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album (TTPD), Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Ticket of the Year (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour). She has taken two slots in the Favorite Music Collaboration category for her songs Fortnight featuring Post Malone and the Karma remix with Ice Spice.

Barbie earns multiple nominations for this year's Kids’ Choice Awards

The last year’s summer blockbuster earned 8 nominations this year! Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera are nominated in the Favorite Actor and Favorite Actress categories. Billie Eilish’s Oscar-winning song What Was I Made For? is nominated in the favorite song category alongside another Barbie hit number Dance The Night Away by Dua Lipa.

The film is nominated for Best Album and Favorite Movie. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s Barbie World with Aqua is up for Favorite collaboration, making it the film’s fourth nomination in the music category.

List of all the nominations at Kids Choice Awards 2024

This year, the competition amongst female artists is fierce, with some of the year’s best songs and artists nominated in the same category. Check out the complete list of nominations below:

Favorite Album

Various Artists, Barbie: The Album

Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS

Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Favorite Song

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”

Justin Timberlake, “Selfish”

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Ariana Grande, “Yes, and?

Favorite Viral Song

Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

David Kushner, “Daylight”

Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

Tate McRae, “Greedy”

Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”

Tyla, “Water”

Favorite music collaboration

Lil Durk and J. Cole, “All My Life”

David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua, “Barbie World”

Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus, “Doctor (Work it Out)”

Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice, “Karma (Remix)”

DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future and Lil Uzi Vert, “Supposed to Be Loved”

Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones”

Favorite female artist

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Usher

Favorite Music Group

Black Eyed Peas

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

*NSYNC

Favorite breakout artist

Coco Jones

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Reneé Rapp

Tate McRae

Teddy Swims

Tyla

Victoria Monét

Favorite Social Music Star

Addison Rae

Bella Poarch

David Kushner

Djo

Madison Beer

Paul Russell

Favorite ticket of the year

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted

Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour

BlackPink: BornPink Tour

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour

Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Send Tour

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Favorite global music star

Africa: Tyla

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan

Europe: Zara Larsson

Latin America: Karol G

North America: Taylor Swift

UK: Dua Lipa

Favorite movie

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Barbie

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Little Mermaid

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Wonka

Favorite movie actor

Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)

Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)

Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)

Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)

Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)

Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

Favorite movie actress

America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)

Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)

Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)

Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Part Two)

Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)

Favorite animated movie

Elemental

Kung Fu Panda 4

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Garfield Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Trolls Band Together

Favorite male voice from an animated movie

Adam Sandler (Leo, Leo)

Brady Noon (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Chris Pratt (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Jack Black (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Jackie Chan (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls Band Together)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Favorite female voice from an animated movie

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Ariana DeBose (Asha, Wish)

Awkwafina (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)

Ayo Edebiri (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Kristen Bell (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

McKenna Grace (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)

Favorite villain

Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)

Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)

Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)

Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)