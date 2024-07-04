Who Are Eddie Murphy's Brothers? All About The Beverly Hills Cop Star's Siblings

Eddie Murphy is among the most sought-after actors in the Hollywood film industry today. The actor-comedian is currently making headlines for his latest comedy action film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Murphy has worked in many blockbuster films and built a legacy through hard work.

The actor has two brothers, Vernon Lynch and the late Charlie Murphy, who sadly passed away in 2017 at age 57. His brothers, Murphy and Lynch, both have also made their marks in the entertainment industry. Let’s explore more about his brothers and their respective careers.

Who are Eddie Murphy's Brothers, Vernon Lynch and Charlie Murphy?

Eddie Murphy has two brothers: Charlie Murphy, who passed away in 2017, and Vernon Lynch, who worked as a TV producer and writer. Murphy and Charlie were born in Brooklyn, New York, and both were raised by their mother, Lillian Murphy, and their stepfather (Vernon Lynch Sr.) after their father, Charles Edward Murphy, died in 1969. Their younger brother, Lynch, was also born in Brooklyn and is named after his late father.

According to People magazine, before Eddie's late brother Charlie Murphy began his career in the film industry as an actor, he served six years in the military after spending time in jail during his teenage. He told PR.com in 2007 about his decision to join the military.

Per PEOPLE, he said that when he was a teenager, he used to hang out with street people, noting, "When you hang out with a crowd like, that you will end up in trouble."

He further mentioned that while in the military, he realized he was smart and could learn and create easily, which made him believe in himself. The Harlem Nights actor said when he moved to Hollywood to support his brother, Eddie Murphy, he decided to try writing, noting that "he learned how to write films."

The late American actor-comedian Charlie Murphy made his film debut in 1970 by appearing in the comedy-drama film The Landlord. After this, he starred in many other films throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s. His other notable movies include (2010) Our Family Wedding, (2016) Meet the Blacks, and Lottery Ticket (2010), among many others.

Their brother Vernon Lynch initially ventured into the entertainment industry in the late 1980s as a musician with the group K-9 Posse. After the group separated, he launched his career as a writer. Lynch notably worked as a writer for the 1995 horror film Vampire in Brooklyn, which featured his brother, Eddie Murphy, and actress Angela Bassett in leading roles.

Per the outlet, Lynch works as his son Brandyn Lynch, boxing manager these days, which holds particular significance as his late father was also a boxer.



What films did Eddie Murphy collaborate on with his late brother Charlie Murphy?

Eddie Murphy and his late brother, Charlie Murphy, have collaborated on a few film projects. They first co-starred together in their 1989 crime comedy-drama Harlem Nights, in which Eddie Murphy played the role of Vernest while his brother portrayed the character of Jimmy.

They again reunited for another project, the 1995 horror comedy Vampire in Brooklyn, which Vernon Lynch and Charlie Murphy co-wrote with their brother.

The late actor told PR.com that he felt "great" and rewarded after the success of their 2007 film Norbit, which he co-wrote with Eddie Murphy. He mentioned the film's box office success, making "three hundred million dollars was a great move for [him]."

He added, "I wrote it, and that was my reward for all of the scripts I wrote before that and all of the hard work."

Eddie Murphy's brother, Charlie Murphy, passed away at age 57 in 2017 after his reported long battle with leukemia.