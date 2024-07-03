Eddie Murphy Calls Fiancée Paige Butcher His 'Wife' In Interview; Spills Details About Their Relationship

While the wedding bells have not been confirmed, actor Eddie Murphy could not stop referring to his longtime fiancee and fellow star Paige Butcher as his wife in a new interview. Murphy appeared in the New York Times’ The Interview podcast and looked back at all his career highlights, even shining a light on his longstanding feud with former SNL host David Spade.

Eddie Murphy refers to Paige Butcher as his wife

While talking about how he mostly is unaware of any new happenings in the entertainment industry these days, the Beverly Hills Cop alum revealed how he would often go up to his “wife” to ask about things. “I used to know who everybody was, and now there’s just so much stuff. I ask my wife, ‘Who’s this person?’ She’ll be like, ‘Oh, that’s so and so. They’re the biggest thing in the world,’” Murphy said on the podcast.

The other time he referred to Butcher as his wife was when the star detailed all the TV shows the duo watches together, and the list is certainly “not hip.” Unabashedly name-dropping all his guilty-pleasure TV shows, he said “Every night at 6 o’clock, when I eat dinner, I watch Steve Harvey and Family Feud. On Tuesdays, I watch The Masked Singer. We do! My wife and I, we watch all of those shows, the singing competitions and that kind of stuff.” Murphy even admitted to binging on the dating show The Golden Bachelor.

Advertisement

Eddie Murphy talks about rift with David Spade

Among other things in this new interview, Murphy also addressed in detail the feud with David Spade due to a joke made by the latter during his SNL script. Murphy, who was struggling with maintaining his stardom in the 90s as his film Vampire performed badly at the box office, was the subject of a jibe by Spade. “Look, children, it’s a falling star. Make a wish,” said Spade on his Hollywood Minute sketch, showing a photo of Murphy alongside.

Murphy was deeply hurt by this comment, subsequently calling the Dr. Dolittle star. “And it was kind of racist, I thought — I felt it was racist,” said the former in the interview. The bitterness has now dissolved and the two are on good terms now, but it took years for Murphy to reach this

stage.

ALSO READ: ‘It Hurts My Feelings’: Eddie Murphy Recalls Getting Furious Over Racist Comment Made By David Spade On SNL