Who Are Elle King’s Parents? All You Need To Know About Rob Schneider And London King

Elle King has inspired many lives and talents in the music industry, making all of us her fans. But do you know about Elle King’s parents, Rob Schneider and London King? If not, here’s everything about them and their journey of welcoming the Jersey Giant singer into this world.

It is Elle King’s mom’s last name that the songstress adopted, while she was born to the Saturday Night Live comedian Rob Schneider and London King. She was given the name Tanner Elle Schneider at the time of her birth.

Elle King grew up with her mother, which often leads her fans and followers to ask the question: who is Elle King's father?

Read on to get your answers to every question related to Elle King’s parents.

Who is Elle King’s mother, London King?

Elle King’s mother, London, is a former model who pivoted her career to become a doula. Along with these fabulous talents, London King has also had her name carved into the movie industry.

London King’s movie credits include 2000’s A Better Way to Die as well as 2002’s The Calling, according to her IMDb page. After 2022, London started working as a doula and has helped many women deliver their babies.

Who is Elle King’s father, Rob Schneider?

Elle King's father is an acclaimed comedian in the Hollywood film industry. In addition to his acting career, he also worked as a writer and comedian on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1994.

He has collaborated with Adam Sandler on several movies, including 1998’s The Waterboy and both entries in the Grown Ups series, among others. In total, Sandler and Schneider have worked together on a remarkable 15 movies.

Rob Schneider was also presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2023. During the ceremony, he gave a speech in Adam Sandler’s honor, joking that he wanted to do a few more films with him.

Elle King’s father also dedicated a song to the 50 First Dates actor that talked about their time together since they first starred together on SNL.

Elle King’s parents split a year after welcoming her

Elle King’s parents tied the knot in 1988; however, they parted ways in 1990, a year after they welcomed the Worth a Shot songstress. Both Rob and London chose to head to different cities.

While Elle King’s father went on to work for SNL, her mother moved to Ohio, taking Elle along with her.

In 2000, London remarried Justin Tesa, Elle’s stepdad. At that time, Elle King was 11 years old. Despite being close to Tesa, she shared with PEOPLE that she always felt the absence of her father.

"I was the chubby girl with a dad that didn't visit very often, and everybody made fun of me and were mean to me about it," Elle King stated to the outlet.

Elle King didn't talk to her father when she was growing up

It wasn't until she released her first EP that Elle King began talking to her father again. As she shared with PEOPLE, "He wasn't even in my life. He got married and had a kid, and we weren't even talking."

In 2011, Rob Schneider married for the third time, making Patricia Azarcoya Schneider his wife. The pair soon welcomed two children, Miranda and Madeline.

This was tough for Elle King, as she did not want to be known simply as the daughter of a famous father. In August 2024, it was revealed that Elle King was sent to a fat camp by her father when she was a kid. The I Told You I Was Mean singer discussed this on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast.

How did Elle King get close to her father?

It was the birth of her sisters that motivated Elle King to reunite with her father. Talking to PEOPLE, the Where the Devil Don't Go singer stated that she wanted her sisters to have good memories of her as they grew up.

“Family really is so important. So through that, me just kind of showing up and trying to be good for them really made it easy,” Elle King added. The musician has even stated that, with time, her father Rob Schneider has become her “biggest supporter.”

Rob Schneider has also expressed his pride in Elle. Taking to Instagram, he wrote a sweet tribute to her, appreciating her for being a great mom to her son, Lucky.

London helped Elle King deliver her son

It was on September 1, 2021, that Elle King's mother, London, helped her deliver her first son, Lucky.

Five days after giving birth to Lucky, Elle took to Instagram to thank her mother for helping her during the delivery. With a beautiful and heartfelt caption, Elle King also shared a picture of London cooking in the kitchen.

