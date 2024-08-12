Elle King 'Disagree' With Father Rob Schneider On His Previous 'Satan' Comments About Olympic Opening Ceremony 2024

Elle King recently discussed her difficult relationship with her father, Rob Schneider, on the Dumb Blonde podcast with Bunnie XO. In a TikTok teaser from the upcoming episode, King criticized Schneider’s public opinions on drag and LGBTQ rights, saying she strongly disagrees with him.

King said of Schneider in the podcast, “I disagree with a lot of the things that he says, you’re talking out of your a** and you’re talking shi* about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights. And it’s like, get fu**ed.”

King’s comments come after Schneider publicly criticized the Olympic opening ceremony in July. He was upset by a segment that included drag queens, which he felt disrespected Christianity.

Schneider expressed his disappointment on X (formerly Twitter), saying “I am sorry to say to all the world’s greatest athletes, I wish you all the best, but I cannot watch an Olympics that disrespects Christianity and openly celebrates Satan, I sincerely hope these Olympics get the same amount of viewers as CSPAN.”

Schneider further added, “Guys with their genitalia hanging out in front of children?! Drag Queens?! I wasn’t sure if I was watching the Olympics or if I was watching a school board meeting.”

In the podcast clip, King shared that she wasn’t close to Schneider growing up. She only connected with him when she was older. As a child, she visited movie sets with him but often felt neglected and faced criticism if she interrupted filming. King shared, “If I ever messed up a shot, if I was talking, I would get in fucking trouble.”

Advertisement

King revealed that Schneider’s disapproval of her appearance was a major source of tension. He sent her to a weight-loss camp when she was heavy and criticized her for not losing weight after an injury.

King revealed, “I had already started getting tattooed and it was like 108 degrees. So I had to wear sweaters because my dad was very anti-tattoos or any form of self-expression.”

King mentioned that she has no intention of repairing their relationship, saying she doesn’t want to be associated with him. She emphasized that while you can’t change others, you can control how you respond to them and manage your own feelings.

ALSO READ: Kehlani Responds to Custody Dispute Amid Cult Claims By Ex Javaughn Young-White