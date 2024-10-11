Who Are Eminem’s Kids? Know All About Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Marie And Stevie Laine

Eminem has always been a great artist, better to be called one of the best rappers in the world, who has amazed us by talking about his life stories in the tracks. But when it comes to being a father of three, there are no words for the 8 Mile star that can define his superiority. Who are these lucky young ones, Eminem's Kids? Know all about Hailie Jade Scott, Alaina Scott, and Stevie Laine Scott.

Eminem’s kids, whom the artist has repeatedly mentioned in his tracks, were welcomed when the rapper was married to his ex-wife, Kim Scott.

Back in the year 2004, the Mockingbird artist had mentioned "Bein' a dad is definitely living a double life" while talking to Rolling Stone.

Well, if you were wondering how many kids Eminem has, here are their names.

Who are Eminem’s Kids Hailie, Alaina and Stevie?

Hailie Jade Scott, 28

Born on December 25, 1995, Hailie Jade Scott is the daughter of Eminem, whom he has dedicated a lot of songs to. The recently released album by Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), has a track called Temporary. Another one happens to be a hit, Hailie’s Song.

Talking about Temporary, the song was written to comfort Hailie and make her feel safe when Eminem is gone.

Listening to the lyrics gets you all emotional.

Advertisement

“Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song / To help you cope with life now that I'm gone / How should I start? Just wanna say / Look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate," the highly acclaimed rapper sings.

Further lyrics go like, "And, sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock / And I still am, saying goodbye is just not / Ever easy, why you crying? Just stop / Hailie, baby, dry your eye, this is not Forever.”

The Without Me rapper has also mentioned that it was Hailie who had given him a big wake-up call. As per the rapper, Hailie was the reason he pushed “10 quadrillion times harder than I had before" to get his life together.

Talking to the British publication Q, Eminem also mentioned that all the things he was doing in 2001 were for Hailie, adding that the money he was saving was for her college.

Recently, when Eminem launched the music video of Temporary, Hailie Jade Scott was seen surprising the rapper in one of the video's footage, gifting him a blue football jersey and also handing over to him a sonogram.

Advertisement

The Lose Yourself rapper was given the news of becoming a grandpa in the music video.

Alaina Marie Scott, 31

Alaina Marie Scott is one of Marshall Mathers' kids who is loved as much as others. She was born on February 22, 1993. Alaina Scott was born to Kim’s sister Dawn Scott; however, the Till I Collapse rapper adopted her legally in the early 2000s.

For those unaware, Alaina Marie Scott’s mother struggled with drug abuse and later died in 2016 from a suspected overdose.

Talking to Rolling Stone in 2004, Eminem stated, "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her; she'd live with us wherever we was at."

Alaina too is one of Eminem’s kids who is mentioned in his grand tracks; however, she is addressed as Lainey in his lyrics.

The rapper had name-dropped Alaina in the hit song Mockingbird.

Advertisement

As heard in the lyrics, Eminem raps, "Lainey, uncle's crazy, ain't he? / Yeah, but he loves you, girl and you better know it / We're all we got in this world."

Earning a bachelor of arts in communication with a double minor in public relations and advertising, Alaina has now become a travel blogger and is often seen sharing her adventure on Instagram.

Stevie Laine Scott, 22

Born on April 16, 2002, Stevie Laine Scott was born to Kim and her then-boyfriend Eric Hartter. The two dated between Kim’s two marriages to the Sing for the Moment rapper.

It was back in the year 2005 that Eminem had legally adopted Steve Laine Scott after the Love the Way You Lie rapper and Kim got back together. Unfortunately, Stevie Scott’s biological father reportedly passed away back in 2019.

Later in August of 2021, Stevie Laine Scott came out as nonbinary.

Laine Scott had shared an emotional video of themselves on TikTok, where they had documented their journey of "becoming more comfortable with" themselves.

Instantly, when they uploaded this amazing video, Stevie Laine Scott received grand support from their fans, after which they even thanked all of their followers on social media for uploading another post.

For those who are uninformed, Stevie Laine Scott happens to be in a long-distance relationship with TikToker Declan Jace. They are known to post super sweet and cute videos together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Eminem Reportedly Struggles With Fame And Prefers A Low-Key Life; Sources Share Insights Into His Private Life As He Prepares To Be Grandfather