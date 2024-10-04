Eminem’s Emotional Journey Of Becoming Grandfather Unfolds In His New Music Video Temporary Dedicated To Daughter Hailie Jade

Eminem received an unforgettable surprise from his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, and he managed to capture the moment on camera—he's about to become a grandpa!

On Thursday, October 3, Eminem released a touching music video of his song Temporary, dedicated to Hailie. The video is a montage of footage showing the rapper and his daughter over the years, interspersed with clips from her special day in May. Eminem can be seen holding back tears when he sees his daughter in her white dress for the first time, as well as during their father-daughter dance.

Toward the end of the video, the proud dad shared a clip of Hailie revealing to him that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband, Evan McClintock. The influencer and podcaster handed her dad a blue football jersey with Grandpa written where a player's name usually is, and the jersey’s number was 1. Along with the customized apparel, she also gave Eminem a sonogram image, which made his eyes wide and his jaw drop.

Hailie herself celebrated her pregnancy by announcing it on Instagram, posting a picture alongside her husband with the caption, “Mom & Dad est. 2025.”

Hailie Jade got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, McClintock, on February 4, 2023. She and McClintock dated for six years before their engagement, after meeting at Michigan State University in 2016.

“Casual weekend recap. 2.4.23. I love you @evanmcclintock,” she captioned a photo of her fiancé down on one knee, along with a picture of her sparkly diamond ring at the time.

In an interview on Hailie’s Just a Little Shady podcast, McClintock revealed that he sought Eminem’s blessing to propose during her birthday party in December 2022.

More than a year after her engagement, Hailie Jade announced that she married McClintock in an Instagram post featuring their wedding photos.

“Waking up a wife this week. We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration,” she wrote, adding that abundant happy tears were shed alongside ample laughs and smiles during her wedding ceremony.

Temporary, featuring Skylar Grey, is one of two songs on Eminem’s latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), dedicated to his children. Somebody Save Me, featuring Jelly Roll, is another single from the project, written as an apology to his kids for his shortcomings as a father.

Eminem’s 12th album, released in July, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It recently surged back into the top 10 following the release of its Expanded Mourner’s Edition.

