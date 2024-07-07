Is Luca Guadagnino’s After The Hunt With Julia Roberts And Ayo Edebiri In Production? Chloe Sevigny Shares Update

Seems like 2025 is the golden year as several highly-anticipated blockbusters are set to release on the big screen. With a fresh slate of exciting releases on the horizon, Challengers director Luca Guadagnino is all set to return with his latest film, After The Hunt.

Recently, Julia Roberts, Chloë Sevigny, and Ayo Edebiri shared a cast photo from the first day of pre-production in London. Sevigny captioned the Instagram photo, "#backtowork After The Hunt directed by Luca Guadagnino," and also posted dinner photos with Guadagnino on her Instagram Story.

Roberts added to the buzz with her post of the same picture, exclaiming, "Here we go! Luca!!!!!" Ayo Edebiri also shared the photo, with Julia Roberts commenting on it with an unamused face emoji.

More about the cast and the plot of After The Hunt

According to THE WRAP, Amazon MGM acquired the rights to the film in March. Writer Nora Garrett will also serve as executive producer on the movie, which stars Julia Roberts as a college professor whose life is thrown into chaos after a student accuses one of her colleagues. As she navigates the difficult situation, a dark secret from her past threatens to come to her notice.

Andrew Garfield and Chloë Sevigny also star in the film. The cast photo the stars posted also witnessed Michael Stuhlbarg, Lio Meheil, Ariyan Kassam, and Will Price after what appeared to be a table read for the film.

Written by Nora Garrett, After the Hunt is an intense dramatic thriller, exactly the kind, that leaves you glued to the screen as each moment becomes unpredictable as the narrative proceeds.

More on acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino

What can we say about this genius giving the viewers such incredible masterpieces to watch? Guadagnino is known for directing Call Me by Your Name (2017), Suspiria (2018), and Bones and All (2022). After the Hunt reunites him with Amazon MGM Studios, which released his Zendaya-led film Challengers last month.

After The Hunt comes after Guadagnino celebrated his biggest opening ever in April this year with his film Challengers‘ $15 million box office debut. It also marked the biggest opening for Zendaya, who stars in the film alongside Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

