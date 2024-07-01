Taylor Swift Fans Criticize Julia Roberts For Touchy Interaction With Travis Kelce; Check Swifties REACTION

The Sunday, May 30, Dublin concert of Taylor Swift had taken an unexpected turn. An odd interaction was observed between the actress Julia Roberts and NFL star Travis Kelce by his supporters. This incident generated a heated debate on social media.

VIP tent incident

In a TikTok video, 56-year-old Julia Roberts was getting too close to 34-year-old Travis Kelce. In the VIP tent, Roberts was massaging Kelce’s shoulders and tickling his chest. The Kansas City Chiefs player seemed quite happy as he chatted with the popular Pretty Woman actress. At some point, Roberts hugged Kelce’s arms, making him burst out laughing.

Kelce also rubbed JR’s arms with a big grin on his face. Some fans still found this exchange inappropriate despite the friendly nature. They thought that Kelce looked uneasy in this case.

Some comments on X read: "I feel bad for Travis :/ clearly he’s uncomfortable." A different comment said, "wtf is wrong with JR? why is she scratching his chest and pushing herself into him?? he is so uncomfortable trying to push her off and she holds him up. this is uber strange."

Fan reactions vary

Some people who criticized her actions supported Roberts, saying that it was just harmless fun like motherly love for her own child or son."She’s old enough to be his mother, so I’m hoping she’s treating him more like a son. Kinda seems motherly," one fan wrote.

Another supporter said, "Please. Travis is not uncomfortable. Julia is clearly gushing over TNT [Taylor and Travis]. She has a great sense of humor so she’s probably joking around with him."

According to one lip-reader who commented, “Julia is saying ‘I’m just so happy for you guys. Me thinks she was not a Joe [Alwyn] fan as well.” This interpretation implied that Julia was expressing pure happiness for them.

Kelce at Swift's concerts

Kelce went to Swift's last Aviva Stadium gig after attending a teammate’s wedding in California the previous night. The story begins when fans believe that the athlete surprised Swift. At the end of the concert, Kelce was spotted clapping for Swift's performance.

Since the NFL season ended, Kelce has been a constant fixture at Swift's concerts. He even performed with her onstage at Wembley Stadium in London last weekend.

The debate on Robert and Kelce’s interaction shows how fans have different views. Some people saw it as an inappropriate encounter, while others interpreted this as a lovely motherly moment. This incident demonstrates how the actions of public figures can be perceived differently.

