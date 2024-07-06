Top 10 Best Julia Roberts Movies: From America’s Sweethearts To Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts is one of the most inspiring actresses of her generation. Roberts began her acting career in the late 1980s by appearing on the small screen in season one of the drama television series Crime Story (1987). She made her big screen debut in the 1988 comedy-drama film Satisfaction, and then came her first breakout role in the 1988 movie Mystic Pizza, followed by her memorable role in Herbert Ross' film Steel Magnolias (1989).

The actress has since starred in several blockbuster movies, from romcoms to comedies to family dramas. She has proved her versatility as an artist by delivering critically acclaimed performances in each of her film projects. Her charisma and incredible body of work have been well-liked and appreciated by millions of her fans. Let's explore the top 10 best Julia Roberts movies that have helped her sustain her star power in the film industry and have earned her top awards.

1) Mystic Pizza (1988)

Julia Roberts transformed into Daisy Araújo in Donald Petrie's 1988 romantic comedy Mystic Pizza. This project marked the first breakout role of Roberts' early career. Her infectious smile and remarkable acting in this movie undoubtedly represent one of the most memorable performances of her career. The film has an intriguing plot, as it revolves around three sisters, Kat (Annabeth Gish) and Daisy, and their friend Jojo Barbosa (Lili Taylor), who work at a pizza parlor in Mystic, Connecticut.

Advertisement

2) Pretty Woman (1990)

Directed by Garry Marshall, Pretty Woman remains one of the most iconic rom-com films ever made. In the movie, Roberts stars as Vivian Ward alongside her co-star Richard Gere, who depicted the role of her love interest as Edward Lewis. This film is still super popular for several reasons. It not only has the perfect leading cast, but its unique plot, Julia Roberts' excellent character depiction, and her and Gere's palpable on-screen chemistry make it a worthwhile watch. The film follows Vivian's life-changing encounter with wealthy businessman Edward Lewis, who hires her for a week to accompany him to social events. As they spend time together, they unexpectedly fall for each other.

ALSO READ: Julia Roberts Celebrates 22nd Marriage Anniversary With Husband Danny Moder; Pens Touching Tribute

3) My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Directed by P. J. Hogan, My Best Friend's Wedding is yet another memorable rom-com film in the rich filmography of Julia Roberts, which shot her to superstardom and became a globally hit movie. Roberts shines on the silver screen as the New York City food critic Julianne Potter, who realizes she's in love with her best friend, Michael O'Neal (Dermot Mulroney).

Advertisement

4) Notting Hill (1999)

In this movie, the 56-year-old actress played the role of Anna Scott, a famous American actress who falls in love with a bookstore owner, William Thacker (Hugh Grant). However, despite their contrasting lives, their love story resonates as they navigate the challenges of their relationship. This movie is unique because of its plot, romance, humor, and Robert's authentic portrayal.

5) Eat Pray Love (2010)

Directed by cinematic genius Ryan Murphy, Eat, Pray, Love is a 2010 romantic drama based on Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir. The film stars Julia Roberts as the real-life author, Elizabeth, who, post her divorce, embarks on a year-long journey across Italy, India, and Indonesia to rediscover herself.

6) Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

In this 2003 Mike Newell drama film, Julia Roberts plays the role of Katherine Watson, a young graduate student from California who starts teaching art history at Wellesley College, and challenges her students' traditional views on women's roles and encourages them to think independently about art and their futures.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Fans Criticize Julia Roberts For Touchy Interaction With Travis Kelce; Check Swifties REACTION

7) August: Osage County (2013)

In the 2013 film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play August: Osage County, Julia Roberts played the role of Barbara Weston-Fordham, the daughter of Violet Weston (Meryl Streep). The film revolves around the dysfunctional Weston family, who reunite at their Oklahoma family home after the disappearance of the family patriarch.

8) Erin Brockovich (2000)

In this 2000 legal drama, Julia Roberts portrayed the role of Erin Brockovich, a single mother who becomes a legal assistant, investigating and building a case against Pacific Gas and Electric Company of California. Her performance in this movie received widespread acclaim and cemented her status as one of Hollywood's leading actresses. She earned an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for this project.

9) Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, in this heist comedy film Roberts portrayed the role of Tess Ocean, the ex-wife of Danny Ocean (George Clooney). The film revolves around Danny forming a team of specialists to rob three Las Vegas casinos owned by Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia).

10) Wonder (2017)

In this coming-of-age family drama film, Julia Roberts plays the role of Isabel Pullman, the mother of Auggie Pullman, a young boy with Treacher Collins syndrome. In the movie, Roberts effectively portrays her character, as a loving and supportive mother navigating the challenges her son faces due to his facial differences.