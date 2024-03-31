Who Are Kate Middleton's Parents? A Royal Expert Calls Them 'Real Anchors' of Her Life Amid Cancer Battle

The Royal Family is always making headlines for various reasons. Recently, Kate Middleton, the future Queen of the United Kingdom, was trending on social media due to her absence from public events and rumors circulating about her marriage to Prince William being in trouble.

While many people expressed concern for her well-being, the Princess of Wales revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Following this revelation, a royal expert disclosed that Kate has been relying heavily on her parents' support during these challenging times. The expert also referred to Caroline and Michael Middleton as the "real anchors" in Kate's life.

Kate Middleton Receiving Support From Her Parents

Dealing with a serious illness can be incredibly challenging, especially for someone in a prominent position. Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently shared insights about Kate Middleton's support system in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She revealed, "She has a really tight group of friends and, particularly in Norfolk, really close friends there." Nicholl further emphasized the importance of Kate's family, stating, "But I think the real anchors in her life are her parents… and her brother James… and her sister Pippa." She explained, "While you certainly don't see them photographed together very often, they are very much there in the background. They are absolutely fundamental."

Nicholl also commented on the medical care Kate will receive, saying, "Catherine is going to have the very best doctors in the world looking after her, so she's in safe hands." She highlighted the strength and down-to-earth nature of Kate's parents, Carol and Michael, adding, "What they'll be doing right now is they'll be coming together and supporting her— and not just William and Kate, [but] their grandchildren, too."

Advertisement

A Little Sneak Peak Into The Lives Of Kate Middleton’s Parents

Kate Middleton's mother, Caroline Middleton, was a flight attendant for British Airways, and her father, Michael Middleton, worked as a flight dispatcher in the same company. They got married in 1980.

Later on, Caroline started a party-planning business called Party Pieces, which was very successful. As reported by Cosmopolitan, she recently sold off the company. It was revealed in Omid Scobie's book "Endgame," published in 2023, that "Carole set things up, and Kate took it the rest of the way."

While Carole never confirmed or denied the claim, she revealed that she was very involved in planning Kate's royal wedding to Prince William. "We talked about music…everything. I was involved lots with both Pip's and Catherine's weddings," she told The Telegraph in 2018.

According to Page Six, the Princess of Wales will not be joining the royal family for the Easter celebration due to her ongoing chemotherapy treatment. Reports indicate that Prince William is by her side after learning about the Princess's cancer diagnosis. He even withdrew from attending a memorial service in Greece honoring his late godfather, King Constantine II. The couple is currently residing in Norfolk with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

ALSO READ: Were Kate Middleton's Online Conspiracy Theories Part of Misinformation Campaign? Here's What We Know