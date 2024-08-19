Who Are Matthew Perry’s Parents? All You Need To Know About John Bennett Perry And Suzanne Morrison

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Mathew Perry inspired many people and even actors while also impressing many with his memorable acting skills. The actor died on October 28, 2023, leaving behind a legacy and an untouched topic that discusses who are Matthew Perry’s parents.

The Friends icon was raised by his father, John Bennet Perry as well as Matthew Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison even after they chose to go on different paths in life.

Matthew Perry's dad was the one who raised him in his teenage years, while his mother took care of him after the split between the parents. Living in Ottawa, Canada, Matthew Perry grew up with his mother, while later moving to California, with his father, when he was a teenager.

Without further delay let’s learn who the late actor, Matthew Perry’s parents are.

John and Suzanne’s divorce

Matthew Perry's parents, John and Suzanne welcomed the actor back in 1969, but they got separated ahead of their son’s first birthday. After the couple had split Matthew Perry's mother took him to her hometown, Ottawa from Williamstown, Massachusetts.

When the 17 Again actor turned 15 he moved to California and started living with his father. During his time in California, he also lived with his stepmother Debbie, and his half-sister Marie.

Matthew Perry's dad, John Bennett Perry is an actor

The father-son duo has impressed their generations. While Matthew had us amazed with his portrayal of Chandler Bing in Friends, his father had grabbed the attention by starring as a sailor in the Old Spice commercials for a very long duration.

Matthew Perry's dad’s other credits include Little House on the Prairie and Murder, She Wrote.

Matthew Perry's mother Suzanne was a press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau

While Matthew Perry’s mother, Suzzane Morrison was a known journalist, being a TV anchor in Canada, she also worked as a press secretary for Justin Trudeau’s father and then Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

To your surprise, Matthew Perry had attended the grade school with the now Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Matthew Perry’s stepfather was a Dateline correspondent

After Suzzane separated from Matthew Perry’s father, John Bennet, she married Keith Morrison. Talking about him, the actor’s stepfather had been working for Dateline NBC since 1995.

Shedding light on his career, Keith Morrison had stated to PEOPLE that he loves his job a lot.

Matthew Perry’s parents took him to rehab

It was on February 23, 2001, when Matthew Perry called his parents, seeking their help to get sober. He had called them from a Dallas hotel room.

Recalling that incident, Matthew Perry had stated to PEOPLE back in 2002, "I was in fear of losing my life." He further added that it was during a moment of clarity that he had decided to prioritize his life.

Talking to the outlet, Matthew Perry stated that he had developed a dependency on Vicodin following a jet ski accident in the year 1997. The actor left Dallas after shooting Serving Sara and met his parents in L.A. when they took him to rehab.

Recalling the horrifying state, Matthew told to PEOPLE, "It was scary. I didn't want to die."

Matthew and John shared on-screen appearances

As the whole family is used to being on screens, Matthew Perry and his father John have played a few roles together. They played the same relationship of father and son in many projects such as the 2004 Scrubs episode.

Moreover, it wasn't just Matthew Perry’s dad who was seen in the 2004 episode but also his brother Tony, as stated by The Ron Clark Story actor, to the News-Times. Besides that, the father-son duo was also seen in Fools Rush In, a 1997 movie, where John played the character of Richard Whitman, another role of Matthew’s father.

To your intrigue, Matthew and John have also co-produced the play at the Court Theatre in West Hollywood, called The Whole Banana, as per Playbill.

Matthew Perry’s siblings from John and Suzanne's respective marriages

Matthew Perry’s parents although welcomed their only son while being together for less than two years, share more kids from their respective marriages after they were separated.

After tying the knot with Keith in 1981, Suzzane welcomed four children, namely Caitlin, Emily, Will, and Madeline. Moreover, even Keith has a son named Michael from his previous relationship.

Talking about the half-sister of Matthew Perry, John also married Debie in July 1981, welcoming Mia.

Suzanne is a former beauty queen

It was revealed by Matthew Perry in his 2022 memoir that Suzanne Morrison was a beauty queen before she got married to John Perry. She was crowned as Miss Canadian Univesity Snow Queen back in 1966 when she was a University of Toronto student.

John and Courteney Cox's mom's distant relation

As per CNN, it was revealed that Matthew’s father and Courteney Cox’s mother, Courteney Copeland share a pair of ancestors, as per genealogists at MyHeritage.

Their ancestors were William Hasborn Haskell III and his wife Ellen Haskell. They were a couple who lived in England back in the 17th century.

Keith shared a "close" relationship with Matthew

As per the Dateline correspondent, Keith, he never tried to replace Matthew’s father, John. While talking to Hoda Kotb on her podcast Making Space, Morrison went on to add, “I was there for him, and he knew it, and we were close." He also added that Matthew was close his to mother, Suzzane as well.

Matthew Perry has starred in several critically acclaimed projects including the remarkable and ever-loved series Friends.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

