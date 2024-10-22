Who Are Scarlett Johansson's Kids? All About Rose Dorothy Dauriac and Cosmo Jost

Scarlett Johansson, known for her powerhouse roles on screen, also cherishes her off-screen role as a mother of two children, Rose Dorothy Dauriac and Cosmo Jost. Rose, born in 2014, is her daughter from her previous marriage, while Cosmo, born in 2021, is her son with current husband, Colin Jost. Despite their young ages, both children bring unique joy to Johansson's life, with Rose being a lively, imaginative girl and Cosmo, an energetic toddler. Johansson values her privacy, but her glimpses into motherhood reflect her deep love for her children, balancing fame and family.

All details about scarlett Johansson's 2 Kids

1. Rose Dorothy Dauriac

Scarlett's first child, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, was born on August 30, 2014, during her marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac. As of 2024, Rose is 10 years old, with a personality that her mother has described as sweet and girly. Scarlett often talks about the funny moments that come with parenting, especially with Rose entering her tween years. Rose has an endearing closeness to her mother, though like many children, she has moments of finding Scarlett’s antics (such as embarrassing dances) a little too much.

Rose is aware of her mother's high-profile career, particularly her role as a Marvel superhero, but she hasn't watched her mom’s movies due to the violence. Johansson enjoys keeping Rose’s life grounded, sharing fun anecdotes about motherhood while protecting her daughter's privacy from the limelight. Although Scarlett's career demands are immense, she has always prioritized her daughter’s upbringing, ensuring Rose has a stable environment. Rose also has a growing social life that keeps her quite busy, which is typical for a girl her age.

Advertisement

2. Cosmo Jost

Cosmo Jost, Scarlett’s second child and her first with her husband Colin Jost, was born in August 2021. The couple decided to keep details about the pregnancy and birth relatively quiet, only publicly announcing his arrival after his birth. Naming their son Cosmo, which shares a botanical theme like Rose's name, caused some initial skepticism from family members. However, Colin Jost has humorously shared how his mother eventually grew to love the name.

At 3 years old, Cosmo is described as a lively and adventurous child. His early days were spent in the bustling world of his parents, with Scarlett bringing him along to film sets, where he earned the adorable nickname “set baby.” Cosmo has already shown signs of being quite active, with swimming being one of his favorite activities. His parents are thrilled to watch him grow and develop his own little personality. Although Cosmo is still very young, his presence has added to the joy and love in Scarlett and Colin’s lives.

Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson’s children, Rose and Cosmo, are the heart of her world. Despite her demanding career, Johansson remains focused on providing her kids with a balanced and loving upbringing. With Rose stepping into the tween phase and Cosmo enjoying his toddler years, Johansson is navigating motherhood with grace, humor, and an obvious devotion to her family. Her reflections on parenting offer fans a glimpse into the actress’s personal life, making her not only a superstar on screen but also a dedicated, hands-on mother.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson praises ex Ryan Reynolds; Talks about her marriage and husband Colin Jost