Who Are Shannen Doherty's Parents? All About Charmed Star's Mom And Dad Amid Her Death At 53

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Shannen Doherty of Beverly Hills, 90210, has passed away at the age of 53 after a prolonged battle with cancer. In recent years, Shannen has been vocal about her health struggles and remained determined to continue working despite the challenges she faced.

Following the tragic announcement of Shannen's passing, many admirers have begun searching for details about her personal life, including information about her parents. Here's what is known about them:

Doherty's simplified journey amid health battle

The star of Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210, battling stage-four breast cancer, revealed that she was parting with some of her cherished possessions. This decision is aimed at funding special vacations with her mother and loved ones.

Reducing her belongings would also help to "tidy things up" in case she outlived her mother, Rose Elizabeth Doherty.

Shannen Doherty discussed her excess possessions on her Let's Be Clear podcast recently. She questioned the necessity of having three dining room tables and realized that none of us truly need all the things we accumulate.

Doherty stressed the importance of owning fewer possessions, noting that this realization led her to stop collecting furniture as her home was becoming too cluttered. Deciding to part with the excess furniture and her Tennessee house, she admitted feeling like she was "throwing in the towel" on her battle with cancer and giving up her dream of establishing an animal sanctuary.

Doherty's downsizing journey and personal reflections

Doherty explained that after the initial sadness of parting with her belongings, she found solace in her plans to collaborate with other rescues, continuing her passion for animal rescue. She mentioned that the proceeds from selling her unwanted furniture would contribute to her "bucket fund."

The downsizing efforts of the 90210 star won’t just benefit her mother. She also pledged to share the proceeds with friends and family who would care for her mother if she passed away.

Doherty emphasized the personal benefits of downsizing, intending to use the proceeds from selling long-stored furniture for domestic and international travel expenses. She expressed a desire to simplify her life by reducing her possessions to enhance her overall quality of life.

