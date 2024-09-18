Who Are Zach Bryan's Parents? All We Know About Singer's Family

Zach Bryan, 28, is an acclaimed country singer who has successfully built a dedicated fanbase with his remarkable work in the competitive music industry. While much is known about his career, many of his fans are eager to learn more about his parents, especially after Zach responded to a critic on social media who made negative remarks about his upbringing, according to Style outlet.

Zach, who appears to have a supportive family, has sparked the curiosity of fans wanting to know more about them. If you're one of those fans, you're in the right place. Here’s a glimpse into the lives of Zach Bryan’s parents, Dewayne and Annette Bryan.

When did Dewayne and Annette get married?

The two individuals tied the knot on May 5, 1989, while being posted overseas as they were in the U.S. Navy.

Together, Dewayne and Annette birthed two children, a daughter, MacKenzie, and Zach, who was born in Okinawa, Japan. However, the family later moved and both of them were raised in Oklahoma. The pair eventually called it quits when Zach was 12 years old, per The New York Times.

According to People magazine, the country singer’s father moved on with his life by marrying Anna Rogers, a nurse and a clinical research coordinator after his divorce from Annette.

More about Zach's sister Mackenzie

MacKenzie was born two years before Zach on September 22, 1994. She is a comedian. Her father is supportive of her and her brother’s career.

He regularly posts about her gigs on his social media. As per the publication, he once shared a flyer of her 2023 show and wrote, “The girl that made me a dad will fix your sad with her spice filled funnies.” McKenzie tied the knot with her partner Morgan Taylor in October 2021.

Just like his parents, Zach also joined the Navy

As per the outlet, it appears that the Grammy-nominated singer had a family tradition of joining the Navy as his uncles, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers also served in it.

He joined the U.S. Navy when he was 17. While talking with Ship2Shore, he opened up about working in the Navy and his job as an aviation ordnance man, whose work was to repair, assemble, and loading of weapons.

The vocalist was stationed in Washington and Florida and served tours in Djibouti and Bahrain. He was discharged with honor after eight years and went out to pursue his musical career.

Annette passed away in 2016

Annette passed away on August 3, 2016. While talking with The New York Times, he referred her as, "an Oklahoma sweetheart, homecoming queen cheerleader, like a small-town freaking famous person almost.”

In her life, she reportedly struggled with alcohol, and the custody of their kids was granted to their father after the divorce. Despite all this, Zach revealed about having a close bond with his mother.

After Annette passed, her loss was processed by him through writing songs but many thought that the singer was repressing his feelings, he revealed to The New York Times that the person he expressed his feelings to was no longer with him.

On her second death anniversary, he shared a post with a caption that read, “There’s a lot of things to do in two years that I wanted to tell you about. I love you more than life and I miss you like hell. Keep looking out, Mom, I’m doing it.”

Zach releases his first album DeAnn as a tribute to his mother

During his 2019 interview with YouTuber Grady Smith, the vocalist candidly shared that his mother was his “best friend in the world” and her death had gotten to him. He named his first album after her middle.

His songs in the album mentioned him visiting her house and how she’s made him sing songs for her, her often crying, hollering, and yelling while she recorded him.

He told Smith that she always believed in him and knew him more than anyone. He continued, “I think if I had a few things to say to her, they'd probably be in a few of those songs that are on DeAnn.”

Zach’s family supports his profession

During the interview with Smith, Zach shared that songwriting has served him as a therapy. He shared that it had “been something to ease my pain over the years, and now it's coming to this."

The 28-year-old singer started penning down poetry when he was around 12 years old. After his grandfather gifted him his first guitar, he put his poems to music and began writing songs with his friends.

After garnering virality in 2017, the Oklahoma Smokeshow vocalist took a break from the Navy and recorded his album DeAnn in 2019.

Dewayne expressed to Tulsa World that his son always had the attitude of ‘‘jump off a cliff and build his wings on the way down’. He continued, “Sometimes it’s frustrating, but I think he’s maintained it through this.”

Dewayne appeared with his son on stage

The father-son duo lit up the stage when Dewayne joined the Something In The Orange singer onstage for a rendition of Revival.

He is a proud parent, who regularly sees his son perform. While talking about attending his shows, he told News on 6 that he tears up every time and “each is brand new.”

Dewayne told the outlet that he likes to go to concerts and likes interacting with people. He also shared that he liked hosting parties and tailgates and when people ask him about his profession, he tells them that he is a “professional tailgater.”

As per the Tulsa World, he is engaged with the Zach Bryan Fan Group on Facebook as well, where he hosts tailgates and gives away concert tickets or “Dad Comps” to his fans.

Dewayne has majority raised awareness about cancer

Dewayne can be looked up as an inspiration who has prominently helped people by spreading awareness for cancer. He has walked across Oklohoma for the same cause.

He began this endeavor in 2021, in order to raise money for a special education teacher who was diagnosed with cancer. In 2023, during his third walk, he walked over 60 miles from Claremore to Copan which helped in raising money for local non-profits.

He also read the names of individuals battling cancer or those who have passed away because of that, along the way. His son, also posted about it on his social media, praising his father for the encouraging effort.

He named those treks “Dad’s Walk” as a tribute to his father, who passed away due to lung cancer. Dewayne shared with Fox News, “I want people to know that there’s things available and that any one of us can get out and do something.”

