Zach Bryan And Beyoncé Are Dominating 2024 People's Choice Country Awards Nominees Chart; See Complete List
Zach Bryan leads with nine nominations, followed by Beyonce, who earned nominations for her recent album Cowboy Carter! Check out the complete list of nominations!
Thanks to Beyonce's tribute to Country music through her recent album Cowboy Carter and smash hit single Texas Hold Em, the singer is ruling over People's Choice Country Music Awards this year. However, singer-songwriter Zach Bryan is leading with the most number of nominations.
Other top nominees include Kacey Musgraves, Shaboozey, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs. The annual Country Music Awards has added several new categories since its inauguration last year, like female songs, male songs, group/duo songs, cover songs, new artist songs, and storyteller songs.
In 2023, Jelly Roll earned the highest number of wins at the inaugural ceremony, followed by Wallen with three. The Country Icon Award was bestowed upon the late Toby Keith before his death at 62 in February. While the Special Country Champion Award was bagged by Wynonna Judd.
This year's People's Choice Country Awards will be hosted by Shania Twain. The Canadian singer released a statement talking about her latest gig. "Country has some of the most passionate fans in music, and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love," the statement read. I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans."
The event will premiere live across NBC and Peacock on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Check out the complete list of nominees below:
THE PEOPLE'S ARTIST OF 2023
Beyoncé
Jelly Roll
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023
Beyoncé
Carly Pearce
Dolly Parton
Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Miranda Lambert
THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Ole 60
The Red Clay Strays
The War And Treaty
Tigirlily Gold
Zac Brown Band
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023
Chase Matthew
Chayce Beckham
Dasha
Koe Wetzel
Nate Smith
Shaboozey
Tucker Wetmore
Warren Zeiders
THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023
Bailey Zimmerman
Beyoncé
Dolly Parton
Jelly Roll
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Reba McEntire
THE FEMALE SONG OF 2024
16 CARRIAGES - Beyoncé (Songwriters: Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin, Ink, Raphael Saadiq)
Austin (Boots Stop Workin') - Dasha (Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman)
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Daniel Tashian, Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves)
Hang Tight Honey - Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: Driver Williams, Jason Nix, Lainey Wilson, Paul Sikes)
hummingbird - Carly Pearce (Songwriters: Carly Pearce, Jordan Reynolds, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally)
No Caller ID - Megan Moroney (Songwriters: Connie Harrington, Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Megan Moroney)
TEXAS HOLD' EM - Beyoncé (Songwriters: Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nathan Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq)
Wranglers - Miranda Lambert (Songwriters: Audra Mae, Evan McKeever, Ryan Carpenter)
THE MALE SONG OF 2024
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey (Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook)
Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs (Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs)
Bulletproof - Nate Smith (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps)
Dirt Cheap - Cody Johnson (Songwriter: Josh Phillips)
I Can Feel It - Kane Brown (Songwriters: Gabe Foust, Jaxson Free, Kane Brown, Phil Collins)
Let Your Boys Be Country - Jason Aldean (Songwriters: Allison Veltz Cruz, Jaron Boyer, Micah Wilshire)
Pink Skies - Zach Bryan (Songwriter: Zach Bryan)
Take Her Home - Kenny Chesney (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Michael Hardy, Zach Abend)
THE GROUP/DUO SONG OF 2024
Break Mine - Brothers Osborne (Songwriters: John Osborne, Pete Good, Shane McAnally, TJ Osborne)
Different About You - Old Dominion (Songwriters: Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Zach Crowell)
For The Both of Us - Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Andy Albert, Dan Smyers, Jordan Reynolds)
I Tried A Ring On - Tigirlily Gold (Songwriters: Josh Jenkins, Kendra Jo Slaubaugh, Krista Jade Slaubaugh, Pete Good)
Love You Back - Lady A (Songwriters: Emily Weisband, James McNair, Lindsay Rimes)
smoke & a light - Ole 60 (Songwriters: Jacob Ty Young, Justin Eckerd, Ryan Laslie, Tristan Roby)
Tie Up - Zac Brown Band (Songwriters: Ben Simonetti, Chris Gelbuda, Jonathan Singleton, Josh Hoge, Zac Brown)
Wanna Be Loved - The Red Clay Strays (Songwriters: Dakota Coleman, Matthew Coleman)
THE COVER SONG OF 2024
BLACKBIIRD - Beyoncé, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts (Songwriters: John Lennon, Paul McCartney)
Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other - Orville Peck & Willie Nelson (Songwriter: Ned Sublette)
Dancing with Myself - Maren Morris (Songwriters: Billy Idol, Tony James)
JOLENE - Beyoncé (Songwriter: Dolly Parton)
Perfectly Lonely - Parker McCollum (Songwriter: John Mayer)
Sun to Me - mgk (Songwriters: Zach Bryan)
Take Me Home, Country Roads - Lana Del Rey (Songwriters: Bill Danoff, John Denver, Taffy Nivert)
Three Little Birds (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film) - Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Bob Marley & The Wailers)
THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023
Better Days - Zach Bryan feat. John Mayer (Songwriter: Zach Bryan)
Cowboys Cry Too - Kelsea Ballerini feat. Noah Kahan (Songwriters: Alysa Vanderheym, Kelsea Ballerini, Noah Kahan)
I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak)
II MOST WANTED - Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus (Songwriters: Beyoncé, Michael Pollack, Miley Cyrus, Ryan Tedder)
Lonely Road - mgk feat. Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Bill Danoff, Brandon Allen, Colson Baker, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Nick Long, Steve Basil, Taffy Nivert Danoff, Travis Barker)
Midnight Ride - Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck & Diplo (Songwriters: Christopher Stracey, Kylie Minogue, Marta Cikojevic, Orville Peck)
Miles On It - Marshmello & Kane Brown (Songwriters: CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Earwulf, Jake Torrey, Kane Brown, Marshmello, Nick Gale, Riley McDonough)
My Fault - Shaboozey feat. Noah Cyrus (Songwriters: Bailey Bryan, Collins Obinna Chibueze, Doug Walters, Nevin Sastry, Noah Cyrus, PJ Harding, Sean Cook)
THE ALBUM OF 2023
COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs
Higher - Chris Stapleton
Highway Desperado - Jason Aldean
Leather - Cody Johnson
Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going - Shaboozey
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023
Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album) - Luke Combs
Austin (Boots Stop Workin') - Dasha
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Let It Burn - Shaboozey
Lonely Road - mgk feat. Jelly Roll
Miles On It - Marshmello & Kane Brown
Pour Me A Drink - Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey (Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook)
Austin (Boots Stop Workin') - Dasha (Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman)
I Had Some Help - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak)
I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan)
Miles On It - Marshmello & Kane Brown (Songwriters: CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Earwulf, Jake Torrey, Kane Brown, Marshmello, Nick Gale, Riley McDonough)
Pink Skies - Zach Bryan (Songwriter: Zach Bryan
TEXAS HOLD' EM - Beyoncé (Songwriters: Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq)
Wild Ones - Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Feli Ferraro, Gregory Aldae Hein, Jason Deford, Jeff Gitelman, Jessie Murph)
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023
Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour - Luke Combs
Highway Desperado Tour - Jason Aldean
One Night At A Time 2024 - Morgan Wallen
Shania Twain: Come On Over - The Las Vegas Residency - All The Hits! - Shania Twain
Stadium Tour - George Strait
Standing Room Only Tour '24 - Tim McGraw
Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour - Kenny Chesney
The Quittin Time 2024 Tour - Zach Bryan