Scooter Braun is hinting his presidential endorsement for Kamala Harris, while also unexpectedly acknowledging Taylor Swift. This comes after Donald Trump's message comments about the pop star. Trump stated, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" in a Truth Social post after Swift endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential race.

Braun, who gained fame by getting Swift's songwriting credits, responded to Trump's remark on Instagram with a message. Braun commented, "Shake it off, Donald," in reference to Swift's popular song, after posting a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post. Also, he captioned the story with "Kamala 2024," expressing his support for Harris.

With Swift's public endorsement of Harris on Instagram and her declaration that she will vote for Tim Walz and Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the back-and-forth between Trump and Swift has heated up.

Over the years, Swift and Braun's relationship has experienced a great deal of tension, mostly because of Braun's acquisition of the master recordings of the 14-time Grammy winner's early albums.

As Swift tried to rerecord her older songs in order to take back control of her library, the feud grew more intense. Some fans expressed surprise at his backing of the Fortnight singer.

In a release on Sunday, Vice President Harris's campaign made fun of former President Trump for having voiced his disapproval of pop artist Taylor Swift on Truth Social.

Referencing many Swift songs, Harris's campaign stated on Sunday in a release from spokesperson Sarafina Chitika on the social media site X, "We're pretty sure it's Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump's week has him Down Bad."

The campaign followed Harris's claim that "Mr. Not-at-all Fine has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems, and spending exactly none of his time addressing the issues facing the American people."

