Who Are Zendaya's Parents? Everything To Know About Claire Stoermer And Kazembe Ajamu Coleman

Zendaya is one of the most prominent young talents in Hollywood today! She has worked with top franchises, from Disney to the Marvel Universe, but she has always remained rooted.

Her parents, Claire Stoermer, and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, come from humble backgrounds and instilled core values in Zendeya from childhood. The Dune actress has often expressed gratitude to them for providing her with “protection and barrier” as she grew up in the limelight.

Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer

Claire Stoermer is a school teacher, and as Zendaya says, she is a groundbreaking role model in education. The Emmy winner has mentioned that she would be a teacher if not an actress as she has a deep love for education.

Zendaya talked about how her mother inspires her, "Growing up, I watched my mom teach in the heart of Oakland, California, at inner-city schools that were always underfunded. My mom went above and beyond, working constantly to open her students' eyes to an education that could lift them far beyond their current circumstances," she said.

Claire's passion for helping others was something the actress looked up to. "She would introduce them to the arts, guide them through the language of Shakespeare, and show them the wonders of nature outside city life—all things that they wouldn't have experienced otherwise," Zendya said.

If Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman had to pick a profession besides acting, she'd be "a teacher in a heartbeat — guaranteed!"

Zendaya's dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman

Kazembe is known to be very protective of his youngest daughter, Zendaya. Like Zendaya's mother, he was also a teacher but later became her manager. A reporter once asked the actress's dad if she was dating Odell Beckham Jr., and he responded in the most protective father way possible!

"What relationship? There's no relationship… It's like an audition. It's an interview." The three were spotted stepping into the same car, "when you see my daughter out on a date without me, that's a relationship," Kazembe told the reporter.

The former has five other kids from his previous marriage and Zendaya's stepsiblings. But the Euphoria actress has a great relationship with all her siblings.

"I look up to my big sister and realize the influence she's had on me and making me a better person," Zendaya said in an interview. "Having such a big, grounded family, I realized as you get older how important that is," she said.

The Dune actress is grateful to her parents

Zendaya talked about what keeps her grounded in the show biz despite being in the limelight since a young age.

"I gotta give it up to my parents," Zendaya told Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. "I'm really lucky to have the parents that I have. They just have always instilled in me those core values that I think I have to carry with me through everything. I give it up to them; I give it up to my family," the actress shared.

