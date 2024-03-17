How Many Siblings Does Zendaya Have? Everything To Know About Her 5 Brothers And Sisters

As Zendaya climbs up the ladder of fame, success and more international projects, everyone gets more intrigued by her personal life. Everyone wants to know who Zendaya is and where she comes from. A family loving person, she is a 27-year-old whose role as Rue made us her fan! If she is so talented, so must be her brothers and sisters. Does Zendaya have 5 siblings? What do they do? Find out.

Austin Stoermer Coleman

Zendaya’s oldest sibling is Austin. Zendaya is the only biological child of her parents Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. Austin is the oldest child and definitely not Darnell Appling. Everyone believed Austin and Darnell to be the same, while the two are different people, Darnell is Zendaya’s long time assistant. She does call him her brother but it is a joke. Austin is an actor like his sister known for his works in Weekend King, Pro Town: Greenville and others. He has 5394 followers on Instagram with 393 posts.

Katianna Kizzi Stoermer Coleman

The big sister of Zendaya, fondly known as Kizzi, is Zendaya’s role model. Adoring her sister, the Dune actress said, “I look up to my big sister and realise the influence she’s had on me and making me a better person. Having such a big, grounded family, I realised as you get older how important that is.” She is a singer and actress known for her role as Rocky Blue in Disney’s Shake it Up.

AnnaBella Stoermer Coleman

Anabella is the one who is a complete mystery. She is the next elder sibling of Zendaya but her pictures are not available publicly. She has acted as Martha Cox in High School Musical and its sequels. She is also very close to Zendaya

Julien EZ Stoermer Coleman

Julien is the older half brother of Zendaya. He is married to someone named Sonja and has three children with her. Zendaya is very close to her nieces and nephews too. One of Julien’s children-Zink is just a year older than Zendaya and has been her best friend since birth. Zink and Zendaya also did a Teen Vogue video when they were little.

As Zendaya’s family is big and warm, everyone hopes to see the five siblings together on the big screen at least once. But is that a possibility? While we wait to see what Zendaya and her siblings are up to in 2024, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Kaylee Stoermer Coleman

Kaylee is one of Zendaya’s younger siblings and the closest one. If there are any major events or parties, she often accompanies Zendaya. She was also spotted celebrating Michael Jackson’s ‘Scream’ in 2017.

