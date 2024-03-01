Dune Part 2 Review: Timothée Chalamet-Zendaya led sci-fi is a monumental genre-defining cinematic achievement

Name: Dune Part: 2

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Rating: 4.5/5

Plot:

Set 10191 years after humanity overthrew and destroyed all human-made intelligent machines, like robots and computers, that is around 20000 years into the future, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

What Works for Dune Part 2:

Dune Part 2, simply put, is a movie that you need to experience for yourself, instead of reading any piece to decide whether to watch it or not. Dune Part 2 screams of visual and artistic brilliance. It is a work of passion and director Denis Villeneuve has put his heart and soul into it. He has taken the sci-fi genre to another level with his newest offering that gives not a single reason to complain. Everything about the film from world-building to writing, screenplay, performances and background score is first rate. The greatest compliment that I can give for this film is that I am not an avid reader but the movie makes me want to read all the volumes of Dune written by Frank Herbert. That's how stirring the film is!

What Doesn't Work for Dune Part 2:

There isn't particularly anything that doesn't work for Dune Part 2. It is a monumental cinematic achievement that we as an audience are fortunate enough to be witnessing.

Those planning to watch Dune Part 2 need to be well-versed with the world and characters of Dune to derive the most out of the film. It is essential to be totally invested to the subject matter, for the film to blow your mind.

Watch the Dune Part 2 Trailer

Performances:

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides is phenomenal, especially towards the end of the film where he shows what he is capable of as an actor. He is simply the best we have today. Zendaya as Chani Kynes is a delight to watch. She owns the silver screen with her strong author-backed role.

Rebecca Furguson as Lady Jessica is frighteningly brilliant. What a performance!

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is lethal as a performer. Only he could have pulled off this role.

The character of Glossu Rabban pushes Dave Bautista as a performer and the result is perhaps his best performance till date.

Every other supporting actor matches the level of storytelling that Denis Villeneuve has managed with Dune Part 2.

Final Verdict:

Dune Part 2 is a cinematic marvel. It's a film that we are fortunate enough to be seeing on celluloid, in this time and age.

Do yourself a favour and book your tickets for the movie, right away.

Note: Make sure to do your 'Dune' recap before going in to watch Dune Part 2 as it will significantly enhance your movie-watching experience.

