Who Has Usher Dated In The Past? Relationship History Explored Amid Alleged Wedding With Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher married his longtime girlfriend and the mother of his two kids, Jennifer Goicoechea on Sunday, February 11, following an electric performance at the Super Bowl. The couple wed in Vegas with Usher’s mom Jonetta Patton as a witness.

While he may have recently said ‘I Do’ to Jenn, it is not the first time the artist has been married. Amid Usher becoming a family man, again, we are looking back at the I Don’t Mind singer’s dating and marriage history.

Usher had been married twice before.

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas

Usher and the TLC member were romantically involved between 2001 and 2004. Usher released his Diamond album the same year he and Chilli parted ways. Fans were convinced that the tracklist for the album was about the former flames’ romance, especially the song Confessions, in which Usher sings about infidelity in a relationship.

Chilli, however, denied the decades-long cheating rumors in a 2023 People Magazine interview and explained what went wrong between her and Usher. “We definitely had some chemistry,” she said while simultaneously noting “But working chemistry does not mean it works in your personal life. If we were working, it was great. But outside of that, we're so different.”

Though they called it quits in 2004, Usher and Chilli dated on and off until 2019.

Tameka Foster

Advertisement

Usher married Tameka Foster in 2007. Tameka worked as Usher’s stylist before starting a relationship with the singer. Usher and Tameka divorced in 2009 after welcoming two kids, Usher V and Naviyd Ely.

In a tell-all interview in 2012, Usher said of his marriage with Tameka, “Towards the end of our marriage, I found myself lost, and I just wanted out. No. I was faithful at heart, but not faithful all the way.”

Grace Harry aka Grace Miguel

Following his separation from Foster, Usher found love again with his music manager, Grace Harry. The two got married in September 2015 but called it quits not long after.

Announcing their divorce in a joint statement to Us Weekly in 2018, Usher and Grace Harry said, “After much thought and consideration, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

“The enormous amounts of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward,” the statement further noted.

Jennifer ‘Jenn’ Goicoechea

Usher and Jenn began dating in 2019. In September 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Sovereign Bo, and one year later they welcomed their son, Sire Castrello.

“We have an amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children,” Usher told People in February 2024, days before getting hitched to Goicoechea.

ALSO READ: Did Usher And Jennifer Goicoechea Get Married During Super Bowl Weekend? Report