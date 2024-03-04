Who Is Andi Eigenmann’s Father? All About Jaclyn Jose’s Partner And Children Following Her Death At 60

Prominent Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose passed away at the age of 59 in Manila, Philippines. Survived by her children, Andi Eigenmann and Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck, Jose left behind a legacy in the entertainment industry.

Originally known as Mary Jane Santa Ana Guck, she was a highly acclaimed actress in both movies and TV shows. She earned numerous awards, including being the first Filipino and Southeast Asian to win Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival. Some of her notable films include Ma' Rosa, Takaw Tukso, and Patay na si Hesus. She also appeared in popular TV series like Maalaala Mo Kaya and Marimar. Her final role was as Chief Dolores Espinas in the series FPJ’s Batang Quiapo. Let's take a moment and explore more about her late husband, family background and life.

Who is Andi Eigenmann’s father Mark Gil?

Mark Gil, born Raphael John Eigenmann, was a renowned Filipino actor known for his roles as a main villain in action films and as a protagonist in critically acclaimed movies like Batch '81 and The Elsa Castillo Story. He was the son of actors Eddie Mesa and Rosemarie Gil, and the brother of actors Michael de Mesa and Cherie Gil. Gil had six children, including singer/actor Gabby Eigenmann and actress Andi Eigenmann, and passed away in 2014 at the age of 52 due to liver cancer.

Who is Andi Eigenmann?

Andi Eigenmann, born Andrea Nicole Guck Eigenmann in 1990, is Jaclyn Jose's daughter from her relationship with the late actor Mark Gil. Eigenmann, known for her acting roles, is also a mother herself, sharing children with her former partner Jake Ejercito and her fiancé Philmar Alipayo. Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck, Jaclyn Jose's son from another relationship, is a bassist and shares a close bond with his mother and sister.

Furthermore, Jose's family extends beyond her immediate children. She also had stepchildren from Mark Gil's previous relationships, including Gabby Eigenmann and Ira Eigenmann. Mark Gil, who was known for his roles in Philippine cinema, passed away in September 2014.

Remembering the late actress

Jaclyn Jose's passing marks the end of an era in Philippine entertainment, leaving behind a rich legacy and a family deeply rooted in the industry. The news of Jaclyn Jose's death brings sadness, but her memory lives on through her family and the countless fans who have been touched by her work. As Andi Eigenmann and Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck navigate this difficult time, they do so with the support of a community that honors the life and career of Jaclyn Jose.

