What Was the Cause Behind Slash’s Stepdaughter’s Death? Learn as Coroner’s Report Is Released

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

It was on the disheartening day of July 19, 2024, when Slash’s stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, passed away. The acclaimed guitarist of the well-known rock 'n' roll act took to social media to announce the saddening news.

Now, almost a month later, reports related to her death have been revealed.

As per the recently released information related to the cause of death of Lucy-Bleu Knight, she died from hydrogen sulfide toxicity. The report that has come forward from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office also stated that the stepdaughter of the highly acclaimed musician, Slash, had died by suicide.

The statement from the Coroner’s office was released on Thursday, August 29, while Lucy-Bleu Knight was found unconscious in a private residence back in July.

She was found by law enforcement while they were conducting a welfare check. Soon after, the highly talented stepdaughter of Slash was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. that same day.

According to the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hydrogen sulfide is a colorless, flammable, and highly toxic gas. It causes rapid unconsciousness and eventually the death of the victim who inhales it in high concentrations.

After the death of Lucy-Bleu Knight, Slash whose real name is Saul Hudson took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt caption.

“Beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” the famous musician wrote.

Further continuing in his caption, Slash wrote that his stepdaughter was a very talented person with a passionate identity and big dreams.

Following his post about Lucy-Bleu Knight, who was born on December 6, 1998, the guitarist received condolences from many of his followers and close ones.

Among these people was Guns N’ Roses member Melissa Reese, who sent Slash all her love, along with model Susan Holmes McKagan. Susan is the wife of Guns N’ Roses bass player Duff McKagan.

Richard Fortus, another member of the aforementioned band, also joined in sending positivity and love to Slash.

Before her death, Knight had uploaded a post on her Instagram apologizing to the people she had hurt in her life. Knight is the stepdaughter of Slash from his current partner, Meegan Hodges.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

