Did Joey Graziadei And Kelsey Anderson Accidentally Spoil The Bachelor Season 28 Ending? Couple Reveals

Joey Graziadei, 28, proposed to Kelsey Anderson, 25, during the three-hour season 28 finale; the couple talked to Entertainment Weekly about the hectic experience and how they’re adjusting to life beyond the show.

Joey and Kelsey Gave Spoilers for the Bachelor finale

In response to viewers’ discovery that their TikToks and Instagram Stories were shot at the same house, they also talked about unintentionally giving away the season. Following the presentation of flowers to sleuthing fans, Graziadei stated, “We did our best.” “I was facing a white wall. She walked outdoors,” he continued. “We are shocked that they put two and two together.” In Tulum, Mexico, on Monday night’s season finale, Graziadei proposed to Anderson with an emotional speech and a ring that perfectly encapsulated her “radiance, uniqueness, joy, and sentimental nature,” as celebrity jewelry designer Neil Lane put it to PEOPLE.

The couple plans to move to New York City now that their relationship is legal, but not before celebrating their engagement in Anderson’s homeland of New Orleans. The junior project manager exclaimed, “I’m excited to celebrate our love and for everyone to meet Joey. We’re young, and I think now is the time to live together in a tiny, cramped flat and experience it,” Anderson said in response to their desire to establish roots in New York City. We may at least claim to have done it, even if we detest it.”

To continue getting to know one another and sharing life together, they intend to remain engaged for a duration of two to three years. Graziadei clarified, “We don’t want to rush it. We want to promise our lives together.” Now is the time to savor this. We have the rest of our lives to celebrate it. We’re going to take it daily and just enjoy this time.”

Jenn Tran was revealed as the 21st Bachelorette after the season finale, and her season will premiere later this year. She is the first Asian-American lead in the franchise. Graziadei told EW that “focusing on your individual connection” is the best advice he can give Tran’s prospective suitors. He said, “There can be many different personalities and egos coming together, especially with many guys. Give yourself the chance to work with Jenn to create something unique. Both parties benefit from that.”

Kent and Kelsey left together in the same car

In the heartfelt finale, Kent went to Anderson’s room, and they talked about their respective weeks’ experiences after meeting Graziadei’s family. Following their talk, Kent openly admitted that she and the leading man “felt off.” The two ladies made the unconventional decision to travel to the final rose ceremony in different cars.

The program featured two solo shots of Kent and Anderson in the car to give the impression that the competitors were going individually to the rose ceremony. But later, it became clear that the two women held hands while seated in the same vehicle.

Before they broke up, Kent was the first to get out of the car and head to Graziadei after they got to the ceremony. After the split, Anderson embraced Kent as he returned to the vehicle; Graziadei then proposed to Anderson. After that, Anderson, whose mother passed away from cancer, heard some heartfelt remarks from Kent. Anderson started crying as she continued, "I know your mom's going to be looking down at this moment and be so happy."

