Who Is Blac Chyna's Fiance, Derrick Milano? All About Him As Couple Get Engaged After A Year Together

Angela White, the reality TV star formerly known as Blac Chyna, has officially announced her engagement to Derrick Milano. While Chyna has been in the public eye for years, Derrick Milano is a rising star in the music world. The couple has kept much of their relationship under wraps, but their recent engagement has fans curious about Milano and the dynamics of their relationship.

Derrick Milano, born Derrick Carrington Gray, hails from Philadelphia and has rapidly become a highly respected name in the music industry. Starting off with aspirations to become a rapper, he eventually pivoted to songwriting, which has proved to be the perfect path for him. In 2019, his talent caught the attention of major artists, and he collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on her hit “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé, which won a Grammy in 2021. This success opened the doors for Milano to work with an impressive list of artists including Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and Pop Smoke.

Beyond his Grammy win, Milano has earned accolades for his songwriting prowess and contribution to major hits. His ability to fuse hip-hop with pop, trap, and R&B has earned him recognition in both the underground scene and mainstream circles. With a remarkable ability to adapt to different genres, Milano’s impact on modern music continues to grow, making him a sought-after collaborator in the industry.

Advertisement

Derrick Milano and Angela White began dating about a year ago, though they kept their relationship relatively private. While White has undergone a public transformation—recently adopting her birth name and stepping back from her Blac Chyna persona—Milano has been a supportive figure in her life during this period of personal growth. According to sources, the couple shares a deep connection and mutual respect for each other’s ambitions.

The engagement news broke recently, with the couple celebrating their one-year anniversary of being together. While details about the proposal are scarce, their bond seems to be going strong, and they’ve both expressed excitement for the future. Angela White has been on a transformative journey herself, focusing on her family, health, and spiritual well-being. Her decision to step away from past controversies and embrace her real identity has been met with support from fans and industry peers alike. Milano, who’s been part of this chapter in her life, seems to be a grounding force in her new narrative.

Advertisement

Though the couple has been low-key about their romance, they are expected to navigate the public eye as their engagement attracts more attention. White’s children, Dream Kardashian and King Cairo, are also a significant part of her life, and Milano is believed to have built a close relationship with them. As the engagement news circulates, fans are eager to see more glimpses of their relationship, and to hear what’s next for Milano musically.

As Derrick Milano’s career in the music industry continues to soar, his engagement to Angela White marks a new personal milestone. The couple, both on individual journeys of growth and success, seems poised to take on the future together. With White’s fresh start and Milano’s rising profile, their engagement symbolizes a merging of two creative, dynamic personalities—one in music and the other in entertainment. Fans of both are now eagerly watching to see what’s next for the power couple as they prepare for their life together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Does Rob Kardashian Believe In Aliens? Reality Star Weighs In During The Kardashians Appearance