Throwback: When Blac Chyna Claimed She Was 'Never' Negative Towards Kardashians Despite Suing Them For 100M USD

Blac Chyna, the renowned American model and TV personality, was once in a relationship with Rob Kardashian. The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2016, and a few months later, they reportedly announced their engagement news on social media. Rob and Chyna experienced their fair share of ups and downs throughout their high-profile relationship.

The ex-couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dream Renee, in November 2016. While the pair are now co-parenting their daughter, Chyna revealed last year that she holds no hard feelings towards the Kardashian family, despite reportedly suing them for $100 million for defamation in 2017.

Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family's reported feud has often made headlines. Chyna and Rob Kardashian officially announced their split in 2017 after dating on and off. At the time, according to People magazine, Chyna was involved in a legal battle with Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner after her split with Rob. The model sued them for defamation and alleged intentional interference with her contract for an E! reality TV show with her ex.

However, in 2022, Chyna lost the lawsuit, and the Kardashians won the defamation case brought against them. Since then, they have moved on. Last year, she spoke with The US Sun about her relationship with her ex-partner and his family, revealing that she holds no hard feelings.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Journey: How He Lost 50 Pounds

ALSO READ: Does Rob Kardashian Believe In Aliens? Reality Star Weighs In During The Kardashians Appearance

She said at the time, "It’s going good. I think that everything will get better like, with time. Things have to, like, kind of move on."

Chyna mentioned that there has been no "negativity" on her side, noting that she has not talked about them for the past six years and emphasized that it is all "love." She added that once she started focusing on herself, "everything kind of trickled down."

The Bid for Love actress then shared her thoughts about the challenges of co-parenting with Rob Kardashian and her ex, Tyga, with whom she shares a son, King Cairo.

She revealed that everything has been going "smoothly," which she is "very grateful" for. Chyna explained that both sides, hers and the fathers,' are doing well. She said her main "focus" is on the kids and supporting whatever they are into.