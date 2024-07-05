Does Rob Kardashian Believe In Aliens? Reality Star Weighs In During The Kardashians Appearance

The K-clan had a complete family union in the latest episode of The Kardashians. Rob Kardashian joined his sisters to chime in on his stance on the existence of aliens after Khloe Kardashian called for backup during the dinner table discussion.

While it’s not uncommon for the Kar-Jen sisters and momager Kris Jenner to huddle up for a chat, the recent family conversation was graced by the presence of the lesser-seen Rob, marking his return to TV.

Does Rob Kardashian believe in aliens?

Rob Kardashian, 37, made a rare appearance on the July 4 episode of The Kardashians. The K-clan were engrossed in a conversation about aliens when Khloe called her brother Rob to back her and Kendall Jenner’s claims that extraterrestrial beings are real.

The conversation ignited after Kendall brought up the conspiracy theory around police rounding up the Bayside Marketplace in Miami on New Year’s Day, with internet speculations that it was due to an alien invasion.

“There are literally seven species of aliens, and there’s good aliens and bad aliens,” Rob Kardashian declared on the phone call. Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble was also in attendance and squeezed in an insight saying, “There’s more than that, Rob.”

Later, Gamble added that the aliens have existed on Earth for “centuries” after Rob claimed they’ve been amongst humans since the 1940s.

Khloe, Kim, and Kendall voiced their support suggesting it might have been true, but mom Kris wasn’t really convinced and asked for video evidence on the incident. “Mom, are you kidding me? They have technology that wipes it all out,” Khloe lashed out before dialing up Rob, who is known for his passion for alien conspiracies.

After hearing his mom’s stance, Rob revealed he does not force others to believe in “what actually happened that night.” Although, Kris clarified that she does believe in aliens.

Rob Kardashian has been resurfacing in the media spotlight recently. In February, he posted on Instagram after a whole year to wish the late patriarch, Robert Kardashian for his birthday. He had shared a sweet photo of his young parents, with a smiling Kris holding on to her late husband by the shoulder and posing for the camera.

His virtual appearance on the Hulu reality show counts as his return to TV, given his former cameos have been almost negligent.

However, Rob attended Khloe’s 40th birthday bash recently but has continued to maintain a low profile. He also shares a daughter Dream, with ex-fiance Blac Chyna.

Khloe Kardashian suspects Corey Gamble is an alien

The discussion on aliens took a wild turn after Corey Gamble broke his silence on the aliens’ existence. While Rob debated about aliens, Kris’ boyfriend occasionally chimed in correcting the youngest Kardashian’s beliefs.

Consequently, Khloe caught notice of Gamble’s knowledge of the unearthly beings and suspected him to be an alien. “I definitely think Corey is an alien,” the 40-year-old reality star remarked.

In the confessional, Khloe said she is unsure whether Corey is an alien but suspects it whereas Kris Jenner quickly shut down the absurd claims about her boyfriend.

The Kardashians air new episodes every Thursday and are available to stream on Hulu.

