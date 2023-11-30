What season of Big Brother was Andrew Tate on and why was he kicked off the show?

Former kickboxing champion Emory Andrew Tate III is best known for his controversial idealogy and statements on women, government , and how men should live their lives. He is one of the most viral catchphrases is “ What color is your Bugatti”

Self-proclaimed Top G, gained mainstream media attention after he entered the Big Brother UK show. Tate entered the Big Brother UK season 17 in 2016. In a shocking turn of events, Tate was kicked off the show just after six days.

The Big Brother season 17 team revealed a video where Andrew Tate was hitting a fellow woman contestant with a belt.

Later Tate revealed that was an act of consensual roleplay



"A longer version of the video shows us laughing and I’m hitting myself saying, 'It doesn’t hurt, I’m still friends with her and she’s in the UK with me now. I would never hit a woman.”

Andrew Tate revealed the real reason why he was kicked out of the show

“I think Big Brother is using this to get me out of the house as they’re scared for the other contestants' safety.”

King Cobra further claimed Big Brother UK team told him before entering the show. If someone by chance hit him. He is supposed to wait for the team to take action. Tate told the Big Brother UK team he could not wait for someone to attack he would defend himself he someone attacked him.

According to Tate, this was the reason why he was actually kicked out of the show.

A report by Vice stated the team of Big Brother UK season 17 kicked out Tate due to his that time ongoing police investigation. The case which ended in 2019.

