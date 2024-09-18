Charlie Puth is officially off the market! On September 17, the singer announced his marriage to longtime love and public relations coordinator, Brooke Sansone.

Charlie shared the news on Instagram, writing, "I love you Brooke … I always have, with you I am my very best. And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth." He also posted several intimate photos from the wedding.

For the occasion, Puth wore an all-black Bode suit with white lace, while Brooke Sansone wore a white gown with straps designed by Danielle Frankel.

Here’s everything to know about Charlie Puth’s wife, Brooke Sansone.

Who is Brooke Sansone?

Sansone was born and raised in the same New Jersey town as Puth. After attending the College of Charleston in South Carolina, she graduated in 2021 with a degree in marketing. She currently works as the digital marketing and PR coordinator for Butter & Eggs Interiors, according to her LinkedIn page.

Sansone is passionate about fashion and co-manages Thee Closet Next Door, an Instagram account that curates outfits, in her spare time. She also writes extensively about her second favorite pastime, traveling. In the summer of 2022, rumors about the couple began circulating after Sansone posted pictures of their families from "the cape" on Instagram that July.

Together with a few of Puth’s family members, the couple was spotted at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City in September of that year. They went Instagram official when Puth shared photo booth shots from his 31st birthday in December.

Most recently, Puth and Sansone graced the red carpet at the 2024 Breakthrough Prize Awards in Los Angeles on April 13. Sansone wore black strappy heels and a crimson dress with an open back, while Puth accessorized with black and white beaded necklaces and a black suit.

