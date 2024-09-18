Charlie Puth Gets Married To Childhood Best Friend Brooke Sansone At His California Home

On September 7, Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone tied the knot in a small ceremony at the latter’s family home located in Montecito, California. The couple became romantically involved in 2022 having been friends from childhood, hence the preference of having their wedding in an intimate setting.

Puth posted on Instagram on September 17, detailing that day and professing his love for Sansone. The event was also published in such magazines as Vogue, which states that this place was ideal because it was the family’s house so she could have an elegant yet conceptual wedding.

On the other hand, Sansone mentioned that there was a desire on both her behalf and Puth’s that their wedding would mesh the traditional aspect with an easy-going, well-designed approach. Each and every single detail she noted was placed with thought to suit their taste. For instance, cushioning the sophisticated nature of the event by serving small hot dogs on silver trays. The wedding celebrations started with a rehearsal dinner at the San Ysidro Ranch, known very well for its rich history, then drinks and desserts were taken at the Puth’s house.

The wedding day itself was a conventional but highly memorable event. The pair exchanged gold rings under an olive tree and chose to have a simple but significant ceremony. Sansone told Vogue, "When I was standing up there, I have never felt more connected to Charlie—it was like time stopped. Without realizing it, we had both included the same line in our vows: ‘It’s always been you.’"

The couple walked down to Barry White’s Can’t Get Enough of Your Love Babe and had their first dance to a song by Bruce Springsteen, Jersey Girl, referring to their New Jersey roots. In reminiscing about the weekend, Sansone said that it felt like a complete fairy tale, whereas Puth dedicated an Instagram post to his wife with his love and thanks, expressing how beautiful she made his life.

In September 2023, Puth asked for Sansone's hand during his tour in New York City, and this event was further celebrated in a Brooklyn pizzeria. The bond with Sansone has been a very soothing one for Puth.

Charlie Puth wrote, "I promise I’ll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you." This was the big day the couple had been waiting for—the day they sealed off a long journey of their friendship, finally to marriage.

