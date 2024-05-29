Who Is AGT Season 19 Contestant Richard Goodall? All About Indiana Janitor As He Wins Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer

One of the most loved reality shows to date, America's Got Talent, is back with a super entertaining episode! Contestants of season 19 of the show seem ready to compete. On the May 28 premiere, fans were treated to a wholesome episode filled with impressive dance acts, comedians, and magicians, including a 2-year-old mathematician.

However, a heart-touching emotional moment came at the end of the episode when Indiana janitor Richard Goodall took the stage and ended up scoring one of Judge Heidi Klum's golden buzzers. "Golden Buzzer [winners] are an elite group of people. I never, in a million years, expected to be in that class. Goodall told PEOPLE after the show.

A little bit about season 19 contestant Richard Goodall

During his introduction, Mr. Richard, affectionately called Mr. Richard by the kids at the middle school where he works, stated that he is from Terre Haute, Indiana, and has lived there his whole life.

"I was that kid up in my bedroom with the Radio Shack stereo," he said. "My favorite thing was just to sit up and listen to my music, and I would just belt it out. Eventually, I was like, I gotta find me a job. So I became a janitor at Chauncey Rose Middle School, only three blocks from my house." Advertisement

Advertisement

Goodall, who worked at the school for 23 years, said he was always passionate about singing. He added that he has always been an ordinary person who loved his life with the school kids, and they were the ones who told him that he was talented. That's why he got on a plane and came for the audition.

He concluded his introduction by saying that people will not know what's meant for them unless they take a shot at the opportunities that come into their lives. Therefore, one should always fight for the things one loves.

Reactions of the judges after Richard Goodall's performance

After arriving on stage and introducing himself to Heidi Klum and fellow judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara, Goodall kicked off the audition and performed a powerful rendition of Don't Stop Believin' by Journey, which took everyone by surprise, more so as Goodall's voice had a similar sound and pitch to that of former Journey frontman Steve Perry.

"Richard, you are my hero! Cause that was special—genuinely special. I think America is gonna love you," Simon said, as Sofía added, "That was spectacular, that was fun, this was an amazing surprise. You were perfect to come to AGT." However, Heidi was the one who said Richard "knocked me off my feet" with his performance. America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say