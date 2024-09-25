America's Got Talent Season 19: Check Out Which Golden Buzzer Candidate Was Crowned Latest Winner Of The Show

One of the most popular American reality shows finally has a new winner on the radar! Excited to know who it is? Well, after weeks of intense competition, Richard Goodall, the singing janitor from Terre Haute, Indiana, who earned one of Judge Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzers, was declared the season 19 winner on September 24.

The talented singer concluded the season as he walked away with the prestigious title and the grand prize of $1 million. "My brain is just absolutely mush at this point. Surrealism doesn't even cover what has happened," Goodall told PEOPLE after his win.

"This has been an absolute rollercoaster and now it has ended with absolute golden dust flying everywhere," he said with gratitude filled in his heart.

Goodall, who worked at the school for 23 years, said he was always passionate about singing and he beat nine contestants, namely Brent Street, Sky Elements, Learnmore Jonasi, Sebastian & Sonia, Dee Dee Simon, Solange Kardinaly, Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Rhythm and Roni.

Furthermore, out of the nine, the top five acts were Goodall, Jonasi, Kardinaly, Sky Elements, and Rhythm and Roni. Then, Terry continued by announcing the final rankings: comedian Jonasi finished in fifth place, quick change artist Kardinaly took fourth, and drone show specialists Sky Elements secured third place.

With only two acts remaining, the audience was on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the ultimate champion. Finally, Terry revealed that Goodall was the star winner.

Goodall, who also served as a janitor at Chauncey Rose Middle School aside from making music, said he would love to go back to doing that for a while despite bagging the AGT winner title.

For now, Goodall is simply soaking up every moment of his AGT experience."This whole week has just been an absolute dream," he said. "An absolute dream that I don't want to wake up from," he said to PEOPLE.

America's Got Talent can be streamed on Peacock.

Enjoy, sit back, relax with a tub of popcorn, and catch the grand finale of the show if you haven't!

