10 Highest-Grossing Sofia Vergara Movies and TV Shows Amid The Release Of Griselda

Sofia Vergara, born in Atlántico, Columbia in 1972, is not just a Colombian actress with a sharp tongue but a versatile entertainer. Beyond her role as the highest-paid actress in a TV show for Modern Family, she has excelled as a producer, model, and businesswoman, boasting a net worth of $180 million. With the release of her new crime series Griselda, let's explore;

10 highest-grossing movies and TV shows of Sofia Vergara

The Smurfs

In 2011, a fun movie called The Smurfs came out. It's a mix of cartoons and real-life scenes. The story is about little blue creatures, the Smurfs, who accidentally end up in New York City in 2011. Sofia Vergara is in the movie and plays Odile Angelou, the leader of a pretend beauty shop. The film made a lot of money, around $563.74 million, and had famous actors like Neil Patrick Harris.

The Emoji Movie

In 2017, there was a surprising movie called The Emoji Movie based on phone emojis. It didn't get good reviews from critics, but it's about an emoji named Gene Meh who lives on a teenager's phone. Gene's parents, Mel and Mary Meh worry when he wants to do a useful job. Trouble starts when Gene has to send a smiley emoji to Alex's crush, and things go wrong. Sofia Vergara was also in the movie as a dancing emoji named Flamenca. Even though critics didn't like it much, the movie still made a lot of money, around $216.56 million, even with a budget of $50 million.

Happy Feet Two

After the big success of Happy Feet in 2006, they made a second one called Happy Feet Two in 2011. This movie was more for kids and had singing and dancing. It didn't do as well as the first one, making $157.95 million against a $135 million budget. The story is about a penguin named Erik, Mumble's son, and his wife Gloria. They meet a tricky penguin named The Mighty Sven. Mumble, played by Elijah Wood, tries to show his son he's great, and they find out that The Mighty Sven is not what he claims to be. Robin Williams also plays two characters in the movie, Ramón and Lovelace, who are friends with Mumble.

New Year's Eve

In 2011, there was a movie called New Year's Eve. It's a romantic comedy-drama directed by Garry Marshall, who also made other movies like Valentine's Day and Mother's Day. This film tells different stories of people having issues on New Year's Eve. It has a big group of famous actors like Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Ludacris, Zac Efron, Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl, Hilary Swank, and Sofia Vergara. The movie made $146.85 million at the box office.

Four Brothers

In 2005, Sofia Vergara showed her acting skills in a movie called "Four Brothers." It's about four adopted brothers – Bobby, Angel, Jeremiah, and Jack – who come together after their mom is killed during a store robbery. They team up to find and punish the person responsible for their mom's death. Sofia plays the character Sofi, who is Angel's spirited girlfriend. Sofia is known for playing in different types of movies, from funny ones to intense action and crime stories.

Madea Goes To Jail

In 2009, Tyler Perry made a funny movie called Madea Goes To Jail. Tyler Perry not only directed and produced it but also acted in it. The story is about Madea, a character Tyler Perry plays who ends up in jail for speeding away from the police. In court, Judge Mablean Ephriam orders Madea to attend an anger management class. But a lawyer, Brian (also played by Tyler Perry), helps her. Some people want Madea to go to prison, but she ends up with a five to ten-year sentence.

Escape From Planet Earth

In 2013, Sofia Vergara was in a cartoon space movie called Escape From Planet Earth. Instead of little blue characters in New York, this movie is about an astronaut named Scorch Supernova and his nerdy brother, Gary. They work at BASA, and their boss Lena tells them to go to Earth because of a problem. Gary doesn't want to go, but Scorch goes without him. When Scorch gets to Earth, he faces trouble, and Gary decides to save him. Sofia plays an anchorwoman and Scorch's girlfriend on their home planet. The movie made $74.15 million worldwide.

The Three Stooges

Between 2011 and 2014, Sofia Vergara was in many movies. In 2012, she acted in a funny movie called The Three Stooges. It's about three silly guys, and Sofia plays Lydia Harter, who is not a good person in the story. She wants to use The Stooges and harm her husband for his money. The movie made $54.05 million at the box office.

Chef

In 2014, there was a movie called Chef, written and directed by Jon Favreau. The story is about a chef named Carl Casper who works in a Los Angeles restaurant. His boss wants him to cook traditional dishes, but Carl loves making new and different ones. He has a son with his ex-wife, Inez, played by Sofia Vergara. After a bad review, Carl loses his job but starts a successful food truck in Miami with the help of his son and friends. The movie made $46.82 million.

Modern Family

Sofia Vergara has been very busy in her acting career. When she wasn't in movies, she was doing the voices for cartoons like Family Guy and The Simpsons. She also played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the TV show Modern Family. She got nominated for a big award for her role. A news report said she was making $500,000 for each episode before the show ended in 2020.

In 2018, she was named the highest-paid actress on TV for the seventh year in a row, earning $42.5 million. But Sofia isn't just successful on TV; she also has her own business in furniture, fragrances, and clothes; making her a truly amazing businesswoman!

