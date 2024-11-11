Who Is Clive Davis? Breaking Down Music Mogul’s Influence and Allegations Involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Clive Davis was recently dragged into the already messed up and long-lasting case of Sean Doiddy combs, alleging his involvement in the Bump, Bump, Bump artist’s drug use. The allegations come from Sean Diddy Combs’ rival Marion “Suge” Knight.

Per a report by NewsNation, Suge made these huge allegations while serving his time in prison for voluntary manslaughter. The CEO and founder of Death Row Records spoke to the outlet about Clive Davis over a phone call.

Davis is a renowned record producer and A&R executive who also served as the General Counsel of Columbia Records. He soon became the aforementioned company’s President back in 1967.

Soon after he earned the position of President, Davis brought over many great rock artists, such as Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, and Neil Diamond, along with Pink Floyd as well as Herbie Hancock.

While working with these superior names ranging in genres, Clive Davis also signed artists from R&B, country, jazz, and even pop.

He left Columbia Records in 1973 and founded the highly acclaimed Arista Records the next year. While leading the label, he introduced the world to artists such as Barry Manilow, Whitney Houston, Patti Smith, Sarrah McLachlan, and more.

Having his focus on country music, Clive Davis then formed Arista Nashville, launching artists such as Alan Jackson and Brad Paisley.

He has even played a great role in the making of LaFace Records.

LaFace Records is known to bring out artists such as Usher, Pink, and even Toni Braxton in the 1990s.

Davis even partnered with Sean Diddy Combs in 1994, having a 50-50 joint venture, while forming Bad Boy Records.

Together they signed artists such as Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Mase, 112, as well as Sean Diddy Combs himself. Eventually, Bad Boy Records became one of the biggest names in the hip-hop business.

Moving ahead, in 2000 Clive Davis then founded J Records, releasing even bigger names such as Alicia Keys. Davis then even became the chairman and CEO of J Records, while also looking after other labels, including RCA Music Record and even BMG North America.

He has won multiple Grammy Awards and has even been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. With all of that, Davis has even been regarded as a humanitarian for his advocacy towards cancer and HIV/AIDS patients.

Per reports, Marion Knight claimed that Clive Davis and other record executives such as Russell Simmons and the late Andre Harrell used “alcohol” to destroy Diddy’s “manhood.”

According to Suge, Diddy Combs later did the same with younger artists such as Justin Bieber. Sean Diddy Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

