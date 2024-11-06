‘This Man Is….’: UFC Star Chris Curtis Shares Shock Over Sean Diddy Combs’ New Revelation

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

Sean Diddy Combs is frequently making headlines. Following allegations of domestic violence made by his former girlfriend Cassie, which were further brought to light by a video that emerged later, the once-admired music mogul has continued to attract controversy. The latest criticism comes from UFC middleweight Chris Curtis.

The UFC icon who recently took his shocking reaction to the internet learned about a report that stated the I'll Be Missing You artist made the attendees of his freak-off parties sing an NDA.

Per a popular media outlet, My Mix Tapez, the rapper, who also goes by the name P Diddy, used to make sure that no guest would speak about him and his parties even 20 years after his death.

Sharing the post of the outlet on X (formerly Twitter), Curtis mentioned, “Bro... this can't be real life. This man is literally f***ing Satan. A 20-year clause!?!?!?"

The post, however, has been deleted since.

It was back in September that the It's All About The Benjamins artist was arrested. The musician was arrested in a New York City hotel lobby on September 16, 2024.

Since then, he has been held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Meanwhile, while spending his days behind bars, the Finna Get Loose was even kept on a suicide watch during the initial days of his incarceration.

In a 14-page indictment, the prosecutors who were involved in P Diddy’s case alleged that he had coerced multiple women into having "elaborate and produced sex performances" with sex workers.

The Can't Nobody Hold Me Down artist has also been indicted on multiple charges, which include sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Sean Diddy Combs has been denied bail more than two times by two previous judges who looked into his case.

Andrew L. Carter Jr. and U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky were the two judges who previously denied the rapper’s bail. However, the case has now been assigned to a new and third judge, Judge Arun Subramanian.

Sean Diddy Combs’ legal team had even previously alleged that the federal government was behind orchestrating the leak of video of Cassie getting beaten up.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

