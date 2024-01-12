Who is Cooke Maroney? Exploring life and career of Jennifer Lawrence's husband

Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence's husband, may not be a big name, but his life story is as compelling as the Hollywood star's. Cooke was born and reared in Vermont, and his childhood had a rustic appeal to it. Oliver Hill Farm is owned by his parents, James Maroney and Suki Fredericks. Mr. Maroney was a prominent art dealer in Manhattan before entering into farming, serving as the senior vice president and head of American Paintings at Christie's.

Cooke spent his formative years on this farm in Vermont, surrounded by nature's serenity. Interestingly, despite his rural origins, Cooke's peers at Middlebury Union High School acknowledged his flair for fashion, choosing him best dressed at the school. A yearbook photo even displayed his cutting-edge style, which included an Abercrombie graphic tee and baggy jeans as per Cosmopolitan.

Following in artistic footsteps: Cooke's career journey

Cooke studied art history at New York University after graduating from high school, where his love of the arts developed. Cooke chose to follow in his father's footsteps and pursue a career in the arts. He worked at Larry Gagosian's prestigious art gallery, Gagosian, and gained considerable experience in business. Cooke is currently the director of Gladstone 64, the Upper East Side outpost of Gladstone Gallery - a coveted position in the center of the art scene.

The serendipitous meeting: Jennifer and Cooke's love story

Jennifer Lawrence met Cooke Maroney in the quiet corners of famous life in May 2018. Laura Simpson, Jennifer's close friend, arranged the encounter. The couple's relationship grew after a brief period of privacy, with shared emotions of commitment and closeness. Jennifer frankly described the intensity of their love in a podcast interview, stating a desire to marry Cooke from the minute they met.

Jennifer was photographed wearing a ring in February 2019, hinting at the happy news, which was confirmed by her representative shortly after. The pair married in a spectacular wedding in Newport, Rhode Island, in October 2019, in front of a celebrity-studded guest list. Jennifer Lawrence admits to the hardship of being an awful bride at the 2024 Golden Globes, giving sympathetic experiences about wedding day nerves.

Jennifer's pregnancy was announced in September 2021, and the couple delivered their son, Cy, in February 2022. Keeping true to their secretive nature, the couple did not share the name of their son, Cy, until September of that year.

Behind the scenes: The rumored feud with Emily Ratajkowski

In September 2020, Cooke Maroney became embroiled in a web of rumors when Emily Ratajkowski revealed an event involving a nude photo of her being converted into art without her authorization. While Emily never revealed the identity of the anonymous collector who purchased the painting, speculation developed, pointing fingers at Cooke. An unidentified source alleged a conflict between Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Ratajkowski in June 2021, implying Jennifer's dissatisfaction with Emily indirectly associated Cooke with the contentious artwork. Despite the reports, Cooke and Jennifer have not commented on the alleged drama.

